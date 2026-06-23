Olakunle Churchill has shared a post on his Instagram page after being snubbed by his ex-wife and Rosy Meurer on Father’s Day

The businessman did not receive any message from his ex-wife or his wife in commemoration of Father’s Day, and he reacted with a post

Fans questioned him after reading what he shared about “fake people” in his post, and tried to caution him

Nigerian businessman Olakunle Churchill has continued to trend online after being seemingly snubbed by both his ex-wife and his wife, Rosy Meurer, on Father's Day.

Evangelist Tonto Dikeh did not share any post celebrating the father of her son, King Andre, on Father's Day. Similarly, Rosy Meurer also remained silent about the special occasion, prompting reactions from fans.

Reactions trail Olakunle Churchill’s cryptic post amid Father’s Day saga. Photo credit@olakunlechurchill/@tontolet/@rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Churchill appeared to be travelling as he reflected on the people around him.

According to him, he knows who is genuine and who is fake. He added that he enjoys watching people put on performances.

Olakunle Churchill shares cryptic message

In the post, Churchill also urged people to keep doing what is popular, though he did not mention anyone by name.

He further stated that those who know a person best do not always want to see them succeed and that some people's biggest supporters can sometimes turn out to be their greatest detractors.

Olakunle Churchill speaks about fake people and how to identify them. Photo credit@rosyemuerer

Source: Instagram

Sharing more of his thoughts, Churchill noted that a person's greatest hater is often someone they know. He added that he has never been a hater, even during the lowest moments of his life.

Recall that Churchill previously addressed controversies surrounding his relationship with his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh.

On their son King Andre's birthday, Tonto Dikeh publicly praised Churchill, describing him as a good father and showering him with kind words.

When rumours surfaced that Churchill was facing challenges in his marriage, he also addressed the speculation, leading many fans to believe he was on good terms with both his wife and ex-wife.

However, many followers were surprised when neither Tonto Dikeh nor Rosy Meurer publicly wished Olakunle Churchill a happy Father's Day.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Churchi's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the businessman about fake people. Here are comments below:

@affiongs.hair commented:

"Don’t over think, calm down, Father’s Day wish is not the end of the world."

@ loratosheilacode wrote:

"Same person they said wasn't a social media guru."

@adaora_ogbata commented:

"Baba no talk like like this ooo, don't play the victim biko, there is no one who is as fake as you are..I come in peace."

@celebrity_queen_beauty shared:

"So ur 2wives are fake? The fake one is rose."

@emma_nu_ella001 reacted:

"Because dem no wish you happy father’s day? You wish them happy Mother’s Day?"

@rose_ramalove wrote:

"Papa king.'

@hermajesty.mayomarchizulu10 shared:

"Love this Baba...this is My mindset fi lyfe travel blessings."

Rosey Meurer dragged over video amid saga

Legit.ng had reported that Rosy Meurer had shared a post about her alleged marital crisis, and it didn’t go down well with her fans.

The actress reportedly unfollowed her husband as both continued to share cryptic messages online.

She was dragged over her video, as many reminded her of things she had said about her husband, Olakunle Churchill, before they unfollowed each other.

Source: Legit.ng