Olakunle Churchill caught the attention of many online on Father’s Day

The Businessman took to social media to share an emotional message

Netizens went on to notice that Churchill was not celebrated by the women in his life

Businessman and philanthropist Olakunle Churchill stirred reactions online after sharing an emotional message on Father’s Day.

The post came amid silence from his estranged wife, actress Tonto Dikeh, and his new wife, Rosy Meurer, who both ignored him on the significant day without celebrating him.

Olakunle Churchill reacts after Tonto Dikeh and Rosy Meurer ignore him on Father's Day. Credit: @olakunlechurchill, @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Churchill’s heartfelt words left many asking questions as he openly expressed gratitude for fatherhood while offering prayers for his children.

In his message, he wrote:

“Happy Father’s Day to me ❤️. Today, I thank God for the gift and privilege of being a father. May He continue to strengthen me, guide me, and bless me with wisdom, patience, and grace to lead my children well.”

He continued with prayers for his children:

“Prayers for my children 🙏May God protect them, keep them healthy, and surround them with His favour. May they grow in wisdom, love, and the knowledge of God. May their paths be filled with purpose, peace, and success, and may they become a source of joy and pride for generations to come (amen) 🙏”

Churchill’s post has since sparked conversations across social media, with many wondering about the silence from both Tonto Dikeh and Rose Meurer.

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tonto Dikeh had the attention of many on Mother’s Day after being snubbed by her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill, whom she recently reconciled with.

This followed after the businessman ignited reactions online with a special tribute for his new wife, Rosy Meurer.

Amid all that, the Nollywood star celebrated herself on Mother’s Day as she gushed about her son too.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared photos and clips of her Mother’s Day treat.

Tonto described a mother’s love as “one of Heaven’s purest reflections, nurturing, powerful, and unwavering.”

In her words:

“A mother’s love is one of Heaven’s purest reflections, nurturing, powerful, and unwavering.

“Her hands may grow tired, but her love never does. Blessed is the woman who leads with faith, loves with patience, and gives with grace.” 🌷

“She teaches love without words, strength without pride, and faith without fear. A true blessing from God. 🙏🏽Today we celebrate the hearts that carry families in prayer and love.” Happy Mother’s Day.”

Netizens react to Olakunle Churchill's Father's Day message

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tecymary said:

"He's not their father. On International Mother's Day, he celebrated only his mum. Aura, for aura. His children should celebrate him❤️."

opeyemiveee said:

"Baba lost on both sides😂. He thought he was throwing Rosy under the bus, he didn’t know he indirectly displayed his narcissistic side to the world to see. Even Tonto no rate am again😂😂."

vannessa__official said:

"I love this generation of women."

yahsfavourite said:

"His girlfriends can wish him."

annextin said:

"You all know Father’s Day is for fathers not partners or husbands or boy friends or baby daddy? Your own kid celebrates you not your damnnn partner!! They should create husbands day so men and women can understand the difference."

justagirl9920 said:

"But he did not post or wish T on ,Mother’s Day but he wished only Rosy and his mom..T is out of it, so she won’t post or wish him."

Influencer warns Olakunle Churchill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Àgbà John Doe, a popular influencer on X (formerly Twitter), reacted to the viral rumour about the marriage of businessman Olakunle Churchill and actress Rosy Meurer.

In a post reacting to a viral report claiming Rosy had filed for divorce from Churchill, John Doe said the split was their private decision.

He warned the businessman against going back to his ex-wife, actress and evangelist, Tonto Dikeh, whom he referred to as his baby mama.

Source: Legit.ng