VeryDarkMan said Peter Okoye invited him to the Sheraton hotel and spent over three hours sharing evidence of alleged scams by Jude Okoye

Peter reportedly told VDM that Phyno was also scammed by Jude and would testify against him in court as a key witness

VDM said he later ran into Phyno and raised the claim, and the rapper's reaction left the social media critic stunned

Social media critic Martin Vincent Ortse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has opened up about a private meeting with Peter Okoye of P-Square that ultimately shook his confidence in the musician's account of the Okoye family dispute.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on August 7, VDM responded to backlash he had received over comments he made regarding the ongoing feud between Peter, Paul Okoye, and their elder brother Jude Okoye.

VeryDarkMan shares new details about the P-Square feud after meeting Peter Okoye and Phyno. Photo: verydarkblackman/psquare/phynofino

Source: Instagram

He explained that he had not been speaking blindly, stating that Peter had personally briefed him on the situation more than a year earlier.

What Peter allegedly showed VDM at the hotel

According to VDM, Peter Okoye invited him to his hotel room at the Sheraton Hotel in 2025.

He attended the meeting with associates, including Coco P and CPAC, and the session lasted more than three hours.

During that time, Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P of P-Square, reportedly opened his laptop and walked VDM through bank transactions, receipts, and other documents, stating that they showed how funds meant for him had been diverted, properties purchased with money owed to him, and his share of earnings withheld; all allegedly orchestrated by Jude.

VDM said the story affected him deeply and he nearly shed tears, given how much he had admired P-Square over the years.

He said he believed Peter Okoye entirely at that point.

The Afrobeats singer also reportedly told VeryDarkMan that a court case against his brother, Jude Okoye, was already underway, with some of Jude's properties reportedly sealed by the EFCC, and that he still held what he called a "checkmate."

VeryDarkMan speaks about his conversations with Peter Okoye and Phyno as the P-Square feud continues. Photo: verydarkblackman/psquare/phynofino

Source: Instagram

Phyno's reaction raised questions for VeryDarkMan

That so-called checkmate, VDM revealed, was Phyno.

Peter allegedly told him that the rapper had also been defrauded of hundreds of thousands of dollars by Jude Okoye and would come forward as a witness in the case.

Peter further claimed that Jude had mistreated singer Cynthia Morgan and withheld money from her catalogue, which had generated thousands of dollars.

Weeks after the hotel meeting, VeryDarkMan said he encountered rapper Phyno Fino and brought up what Peter had told him, thanking the rapper in advance for agreeing to support Peter's case.

Phyno's response was one of complete bewilderment. He allegedly told VDM he had no knowledge of any such scam, denied ever being defrauded by Jude, said he had not spoken to Peter in years, and asked VDM to call Peter immediately so the claim could be addressed directly.

That encounter, VDM indicated, was the moment his certainty about Peter's full account began to waver.

Watch VeryDarkMan's video about his meeting with Phyno over the P-Square feud below:

Awilo speaks on P-Square feud

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Congolese singer Awilo Longomba addressed the ongoing feud between P-Square twins, Paul and Peter Okoye, urging them to reconcile.

He shared nostalgic throwback photos and reminded the brothers, along with their manager Jude Okoye, of the emotional toll their rift has taken on fans and loved ones.

Awilo emphasised that family is about love and forgiveness, expressing hope that the trio will reunite and move forward together.

Source: Legit.ng