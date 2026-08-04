May Edochie attended a celebration in Manchester, stepping out in an outfit crafted by celebrity tailor Seyi Vodi

The influencer showed off a striking ring in photos from the event, drawing sharp attention from fans online

Reactions from followers quickly turned pointed, with many dragging her estranged husband and actor Yul Edochie

May Edochie turned heads after she shared photos of how she attended a birthday celebration in Manchester, UK, on Monday, August 3, 2026.

She slayed in a custom outfit that sent fans into a frenzy, not just for the fashion, but for the ring on her finger.

May Edochie shared outfit crafted by celebrity tailor Seyi Vodi. Credit: mayyuledochie/seyivodi

Source: Instagram

The influencer and estranged wife of actor Yul Edochie shared photos from the event on her Instagram page, captioning the post:

"Manchester stood still for Aunty Ronke @50. I wanted simplicity and @seyivodi delivered."

The post, which has since gathered reactions on her social media pages, caught fire partly because of the striking ring May wore, with many fans reading significance into the accessory.

See May Edochie's Manchester post that sparked the reactions below:

Seyi Vodi's Design Earns Praise

Celebrity tailor Seyi Vodi, known for dressing several high-profile Nigerian politicians and public figures, received widespread praise for the ensemble.

Fans noted that the outfit struck a balance between understated elegance and clear class.

Fans throw shade at Yul Edochie over May's outfit sewn by celebrity tailor Seyi Vodi. Credit: mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Amanda Godwin commented:

"Big mama!!! Seyi VODI sews for almost ALL the big names in politics you can think of. Queen May, YOU NO SMALL. I love your fit. From head to toe smells like money."

AN Oko wrote:

"So this simple dress was made by S.Vodi and Anyway, class isn't loud and cheap. Well done Queen May, you are beautiful and classy."

Amako Onyeka added simply:

"Vodi ke? May don go far."

The Ring Steals the Show

Beyond the outfit, it was May's ring that dominated the comment section. Several followers pointed to it with barely veiled comparisons to Yul Edochie's other relationship.

Peace Jackie wrote:

"I don film this ring oo, na diamond ❤️❤️💔💔, no be the iron condemn ring of confusion wey that Chloroquine carry tie for hand 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Goodness Amaechi said:

"Na this ring way dey your hand yul see and run go back to juju because there is no hope for him again this side"

Patience Onyayi added:

"The ring make Yul to decide to remain with his fellow setback of we talk alot We Make Love"

May Edochie and AY at event

Legit.ng also reported that comedian AY Makun once again set the internet ablaze after a video emerged of him throwing kisses at May Edochie during what appeared to be a behind-the-scenes shoot at an event in Manchester, United Kingdom.

The clip, posted on Instagram, was filmed inside a grand hall with tall columns and arched ceilings, with crew members and guests dressed in white visible in the background.

AY's gesture towards May, the estranged wife of actor Yul Edochie, was all it took to send Nigerian social media into a frenzy.

Source: Legit.ng