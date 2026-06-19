AY Comedian's ex-wife, Mabel Makun, recently made waves on social media over a cryptic post she shared online

Mabel's post was shared shortly after the burial of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo in Arochukwu, Abia state

While her post was directed to no one in particular, it has stirred reactions on social media as netizens shared diverse opinions

Businesswoman, Mabel Makun, has caused a stir with a cryptic post she shared via her Instagram story on Thursday, June 18, 2026. According to Mabel, her silence doesn’t mean she has nothing valid to say.

In a post shared via her Instagram story after the burial of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo in Abia state, Mabel wrote:

Comedian AY's ex-wife Mabel Makun says her silence doesn't mean she had nothing to say. Credit: realmabelmidas

Source: Instagram

“Never to put a question where God has put a full stop. Rest easy one of the most caring human ever."

She added in another post that her silence is not an admission of lack of a good response.

“Mama Dee always seeks God’s guidance and take care of yourself, no response needed. Truth be say, I get response but I no just know where to start from, hence the silence and withdrawal."

Recall that Mabel and her estranged husband, Comedian AY, tied the knot in 2008. They went public with their split in April 2024.

Legit.ng reported that Mabel Makun made headlines after she reverted to her maiden name, Nwanegbu, after their separation in 2024.

Mabel dropped the update after she shared a clip of herself showcasing her 40th birthday souvenirs on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

A screenshot of Mabel Makun's cryptic post is below

Reactions trail AY Comedian’s ex-wife Mabel Makun’s cryptic posts. Credit: realmabelmidas

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Mabel Makun's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

ola_kunley commented:

"Silence is actually good. Just keep quiet, and ignore and move on. It speaks volume

munachim_official said:

"My question is why no one defended or speak positive things about @alexxekubo when he was alive??? All these medicines after death doesn’t make sense at all. Lesson Learnt….always defend yourself no allow your silence to be mistaken as guilt."

benedicta.i.9 commented:

"Wetin you come out talk when dey talk am ? Just mourn nd move on! Eyes service."

blessingeugenia.37 said:

"Just remain silent like that, we have other pressing issues facing the country please."

ayoola_ayoolaa reacted:

"MABEL, Your MARRIAGE to AY MAKUN ended 2 years Ago , HE HAS MOVED ON , NNE MOVE ON , Marriage not do or die Affair."

What AY said about living alone

Legit.ng also reported that AY Makun shared his thoughts on the value of solitude, even as his ex-wife, Mabel Makun, marked her 40th birthday with a glamorous celebration.

While the birthday buzz filled social media, AY took to his Instagram story to reflect on solitude. He posted a meme featuring actor Tom Hardy with the quote:

"Being alone for a while is dangerous. It's addictive. Once you see how peaceful it is, you don't even want to deal with people anymore."

Source: Legit.ng