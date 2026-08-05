Egungun visited Davido's under-construction Eko Atlantic mansion and shared a surprising reaction online

The singer is building a four-storey family home at one of Lagos' most exclusive waterfront addresses

Davido purchased the land in January 2024 for around N4 billion, with the property's value now doubling

Comedian and content creator Egungun has set social media buzzing after sharing his first-hand impressions of Davido's ongoing construction project at Eko Atlantic City, Lagos.

In a caption that quickly caught the attention of fans, Egungun described the scale of what he encountered after the music star personally showed him around the site.

Egungun uncovers stunning features inside Davido’s Eko Atlantic mansion project. Credit: @egunegun, @davido

Source: Instagram

"Baba Imade just showed me his $15 million mansion… 😳🏡💰 Omoooo!! JESUS!!! 😭🙌 Haaaaa! Kilode?! This one no be house again, na kingdom! 🤯🔥 @davido, you truly know who you be! 🐐👑❤️" he wrote.

Davido's Eko Atlantic Mansion Details

The Afrobeats heavyweight, whose full name is David Adeleke, had previously revealed during a visit to the project site that he bought the land back in January 2024, spending roughly N4 billion on the plot alone.

Since then, the estimated value of the property has climbed to approximately N8 billion, meaning the asset has effectively doubled in worth even before construction is complete.

Davido described the planned home as a four-storey building designed with his entire family in mind. Each floor will be dedicated to a different household member, with separate spaces allocated to himself, his wife Chioma Rowland, and their children.

The idea, he noted, is to ensure every family member enjoys personal space while the household remains under one roof.

One of Lagos' Most Prestigious Addresses

The development sits within Eko Atlantic City, a high-end waterfront district that has become one of the most sought-after addresses in Lagos.

The area is known for attracting wealthy individuals, top executives and major investors, making it a fitting location for a home of this scale.

With construction actively underway, the mansion is set to become one of the most talked-about luxury residences in the emerging coastal city once completed.

Egungun shares exclusive observations from Davido’s Eko Atlantic mansion site. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido speaks on bond with his PA, Lati

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido opened up about the deep bond he shares with his longtime personal assistant, Lateef Abiola, popularly known as Lati.

The Afrobeats star revealed that Lati, once a staff member under his late mother, Veronica Adeleke, became a pivotal figure in his journey, sneaking him out at night to recording studios when his father was asleep.

Those secret studio trips laid the foundation for Davido’s career, with Lati later becoming his trusted aide, A&R executive, and even serving as best man at his 2024 wedding to Chioma, a woman he introduced to Davido during their university days.

Source: Legit.ng