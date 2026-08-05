The United States Department of Homeland Security arrested two Nigerian nationals for illegally entering the country

The two individuals were arrested in separate US states, with their names and photographs published on the DHS website

The US government has announced plans to deport both individuals back to Nigeria following their arrest

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has arrested two Nigerian nationals on charges of illegal entry into the country and published their names and photographs on its official website.

Both individuals are facing deportation back to Nigeria, according to information released by the DHS.

US arrests 2 Nigerians for illegal entry, posts their photographs online. Images for your responses only. Photo Source: Getty images/AARON SCHWARTZ

Source: Getty Images

Full list of arrested Nigerians

Below are the two Nigerian nationals arrested by the US Department of Homeland Security for illegal entry:

1. Omotayo Akinto — arrested in Glenn Dale, Maryland

2. Kamaludeen Giwa — arrested in Yazoo City, Mississippi

The arrests were made in two different states, with Akinto picked up in the state of Maryland and Giwa apprehended in Mississippi. Further details regarding the charges filed against both individuals have been made available on the official website of the Department of Homeland Security.

US arrests 2 Nigerians for illegal entry, identifies them, moves to deport them. Photo source: DHS

Source: Getty Images

DHS deportation plans

Following the arrests, the United States government has confirmed that it intends to deport the two Nigerians to their country of origin. The DHS has taken the additional step of publicly posting the names and photographs of the arrested individuals, a move that forms part of its broader enforcement actions targeting illegal entry into the country.

Full details of the charges against both individuals can be found on the Department of Homeland Security's official website.

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published the names and photographs of 32 Ghanaian nationals included in its "Worst of the Worst" deportation programme.

The report stated that the publication formed part of the agency's broader immigration enforcement campaign targeting foreign nationals facing deportation.

Source: Legit.ng