A throwback video showing billionaire King Ochacho gifting Afrobeats star Davido a 1,200sqm plot of land resurfaced online on August 4, 2026

The clip emerged amid Ochacho's fresh pledge to gift content creator Peller a N400 million mansion at his wedding

In the resurfaced footage, Ochacho presented Davido with land documents earmarked for a seven-bedroom duplex with a penthouse and swimming pool

A throwback clip of billionaire King Ochacho handing Afrobeats superstar Davido the documents to a 1,200-square-metre plot of land has gone viral again, sparking fresh conversation about the businessman's long history of jaw-dropping generosity.

The video, which dates back to 2020, resurfaced on August 4, 2026, after TikTokers Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding in Lagos.

Old video of Ochacho presenting a land to Davido resurfaces on social media. Credit: ochacho/davido

Source: Instagram

In the footage, Ochacho can be seen physically handing over documents tied to the land gift to the DMW label boss.

Why the Video Is Trending Now

The clip has resurfaced at a particularly relevant moment. Ochacho recently pledged to gift popular content creator Peller a N400 million mansion, a promise he has publicly reaffirmed on multiple occasions.

The resurfaced Davido video is being shared widely as proof that such gestures are not out of character for Ochacho.

Billionaire King Ochacho's past generosity towards Davido captures attention. Credit: ochacho

Source: Instagram

The old video of Ochacho presenting a land to Davido in 2020 is below:

Reactions From Social Media

The clip drew strong opinions from Nigerians online, with many marvelling at Ochacho's spending habits while others raised harder questions.

@seyikanbai wrote:

"this man fit guide pass Dangote o"

@SteadyPressure_ commented:

"Na God know where people dey see money 😂"

@RealMannieVibes shared:

"If you make the mistake to ask the question 'how did he make his money?', the X-Mob will come for you. One sad truth is we always celebrate riches whether it's legal or illegal... After all, country too hard 🤦🏾‍♂️"

@Newsmagmedialtd noted:

"No be today! He has done more, have you forgotten he gifted Portable a Benz"

@KingBernick27 wrote:

"Chale I pray make we all guide cos I don see many things for eye"

Ochacho announces giveaway

Legit.ng previously reported that Ochacho kept the generosity going.

Speaking during a livestream on Monday, August 2, 2026, in Lagos, Ochacho announced that he would be giving out ₦100,000 each to 30 people who produce the best videos using his son's track.

He broke down the timeline clearly during the live session. On Sunday, August 9, the first batch of approximately 15 winners would be announced and paid.

Source: Legit.ng