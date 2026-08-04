The UK government has explained how applicants can pay for quicker decisions on visa, settlement, and citizenship applications in 2026

Two separate service tiers are available, each with different processing timelines and costs that apply to every family member on the application

The priority service costs £500 (roughly ₦988,000), while the super priority service costs £1,000 (roughly ₦1.98 million) per applicant

The UK government has outlined two paid services that allow applicants to receive faster decisions on visa, settlement, and citizenship applications, naming the fees attached to each option.

According to official UK government guidance published in 2026, applicants who qualify can choose between a priority service and a super priority service when submitting their applications, with each tier offering a different turnaround time.

The UK lists priority services for visa and citizenship applicants and announces application costs. Photo Credit: Connect Images, Dan Kitwood

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Priority service: 5 working days for applications

The priority service costs £500 (roughly ₦988,000) on top of the standard application fee. Under this tier, most visa and settlement decisions are issued within five working days.

Family visa applications made from outside the UK, including those from partners, spouses, parents, children, and adults coming to be cared for by a relative, fall under a longer window of up to 30 working days. Citizenship applications also carry the 30-working-day timeline under this service.

The countdown begins either on the day of the applicant's in-person identity appointment or on the working day after they finish uploading their documents through the UK Immigration: ID Check app.

Super priority service: Timeframe of decision

The super priority service costs £1,000 (roughly ₦1.98 million) per person above the standard fee and is not available for citizenship applications.

Applicants who prove their identity in person on a weekday can expect a decision by the end of the following working day. Where the appointment falls on a weekend or bank holiday, the decision arrives within two working days.

The same timelines apply to those using the ID Check app, depending on whether documents are uploaded on a weekday or during a weekend or public holiday.

For applicants with family members joining the same application, every individual must pay separately for the faster service, either £500 (roughly ₦988,000) or £1,000 (roughly ₦1.98 million) each.

The government said all family members on a joint application would receive their decisions at the same time, though cases involving in-person fingerprinting and photographs could take longer.

The Home Office warned that processing times may exceed the stated windows if it needs to request additional information or verify details with other government departments. Applicants are notified when this happens, but refunds are not usually offered when delays occur, even when the government itself is responsible for the extended wait.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had highlighted four important rules for applicants before applying for a visa.

UK: Categories of people eligible for ILR

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had listed nine categories of people who can apply for an indefinite leave to remain (ILR) in Britain.

Also called "settlement," ILR serves as the gateway to British citizenship and entitles holders to apply for certain benefits if they meet the eligibility criteria.

The residency requirement to qualify differs based on a person's visa type and personal circumstances.

Source: Legit.ng