AY's ex-wife, Mabel Makun, has continued to share fun moments from her 40th birthday celebration

The comedian's ex-wife also recently shared a clip showcasing her birthday souvenirs on her Instagram stories

The souvenirs showed Mabel's new name without her ex-husband's surname; a video from her birthday party also generated buzz

Interior designer Mabel Makun, the ex-wife of comedian Ayo Makun, aka AY Live, has reverted to her maiden name, Nwanegbu, after their separation in 2024.

Mabel dropped the update after she shared a clip of herself showcasing her 40th birthday souvenirs on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

Comedian AY Makun’s ex-Wife Mabel reverts to her maiden name. Credit: realmabelmidas/aycomedian

Source: Instagram

The label on the souvenirs had the name "Dr. Mabel Nwanegbu" and the theme "A Celebration of Praise, Gratitude & Grace," while the date showed March 30, 2026.

A look at Mabel's Instagram page, however, showed her bio with the name 'Mrs Makun.'

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Toyin Abraham, Don Jazzy, and Burna Boy's mother, Bose Ogulu, were among the prominent figures who attended Mabel's 40th birthday party in Lagos.

Details about Mabel's marriage with AY Live

The celebrity couple's 16-year marriage ended publicly in April 2024. Their union was blessed with two daughters, and AY has stated he is not pursuing reconciliation.

”Yes! Without compromising my family, I have found myself doing some things that I am not proud of today. It is one thing to watch my friendship/ marriage of 20 years slip off my hands, but it’s another thing for the parties involved to understand how to appropriate the blame in a space that is designed for most women to always play the victims and win," AY said in an announcement, confirming his separation from Mabel.

AY Makun’s ex-wife Mabel causes stir on social media with 40th birthday souvenirs. Credit: realmabelmidas/aycomedian

Source: Instagram

A clip of Mabel Makun's birthday souvenirs showing her new name is below:

A viral video from Mabel Makun's birthday celebration is below:

Reactions to Mabel Makun's birthday party

Legit.ng also captured some of the reactions as netizens shared their observations about the interior designer's birthday party. Read the comments below:

lamnaana1 commented:

"AY is watching and crying in secret. May every woman suffering be rewarded with a better option."

graciouslysandbee reacted:

"Did you notice that almost all the Wives but Ex and present Wives of alot of Comedians are here.Build your circle of friends very well They maintained their friendship no matter what."

chinco_baby said:

"Ewo, make everybody enjoy their selves, I am not judging or criticizing anyone…. Do you the world will adjust."

indaboski_adaora reacted:

"She is 40 indeed. Make una dry deceive unaself well well for this country sha."

adaugo5034 commented:

"This woman where is your husband. Hmmmm."

What AY said about living alone

Legit.ng previously reported that AY Makun shared his thoughts on the value of solitude, even as his ex-wife, Mabel Makun, marked her 40th birthday with a glamorous celebration.

While the birthday buzz filled social media, AY took to his Instagram story to reflect on solitude. He posted a meme featuring actor Tom Hardy with the quote:

"Being alone for a while is dangerous. It's addictive. Once you see how peaceful it is, you don't even want to deal with people anymore."

Source: Legit.ng