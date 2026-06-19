A lady shared what she noticed about Alexx Ekubo’s coffin on the day before he was buried in his hometown

This comes after photos and videos of the late actor’s burial in his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia, were shared online

Reacting to a clip she saw, she shared her observation and wondered why it was done that way despite Christianity

A Nigerian lady shared what she observed about the burial rite of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo in his hometown.

Nollywood fans were thrown into mourning when Alexx Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, after a battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

Alexx Ekubo: Lady Shares 1 Cultural Activity That Surprised Her At Actor’s Burial, Raises Questions

Source: Facebook

A service of songs was held in his honour on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Lagos, and the actor was buried on the 18th of June in his hometown.

Lady shares observation about Alexx Ekubo's burial

Identified as Vera Ebere Nwosu on Facebook, the lady shared what she noticed about the funeral rites.

The lady also said she thought that such would not happen due to Christianity and expressed her surprise.

She said:

"It seems Alex’s body spent the night in the family house before burial. I honestly thought this tradition had faded away with Christianity, so I’m surprised to see it’s still being observed in Arochukwu. Is this still common in your community?"

Reactions trail lady's observation about Alexx Ekubo's burial

Chinedu Blessing said:

Abiriba, Ohafia, Afikpo LGA and some part of Abia state has the same culture as Arochukwu. The deceased will spend their last night on earth in their home before burial. That's their culture, if your community no longer do it, that dose not make it wrong. Respect people's culture.

Ojeaga Joyce said:

Yes you have to sleep over one last time bf burial . Christianity doesnt erase it.

Andu Khalilatur-rahman said:

So where should he now sleep , your own house so that early in the morning they will come pick him up and bury like that sometimes ehn some people with their manner of thinking sha..it's well..may God forgive his shortcomings and take care of all what he left behind and spare we the living

Ada Ofuruiche said:

Surprise to see that they are still doing it. It was like that those days in my place Mbaise, but our community stopped it. We now bring the corps the day of the burial, do lie in state, then do church service and bury.

Grace Ukpai Ndukwe said:

Is still observed in my land Ohafia but you have to settle with the village with money before your family can be allowed to keep your corpse till the next day

In a related story, Pastor Jerry Eze shared the plan he had made with Alexx Ekubo and how his death didn't make it come to pass.

Pastor Ighodalo speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the senior pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, spoke about how Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli, had behaved since the demise of her husband.

The pastor, who spoke at the event, shared his observation about the actor’s wife, Anwuli, and why he appreciated her.

Source: Legit.ng