A court has reportedly struck out the criminal case filed against VDM over his use of a police uniform

The social media activist said the matter lasted for about two years before ending in his favour

The controversial activist celebrated the outcome online, declaring himself innocent of the allegations

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has announced that the criminal case instituted against him by the Nigeria Police has been struck out.

The activist shared the update with his followers via Instagram on Tuesday, August 04, revealing that the court reportedly found insufficient evidence to sustain the charge against him.

A court has struck out the criminal case filed against VDM over his use of a police uniform. Photos: VDM.

Source: Instagram

The case stemmed from allegations that he impersonated a police officer after appearing in a Nigerian Police uniform in one of his videos.

The incident attracted public attention and eventually led to his arraignment in 2024 following a police investigation.

What VDM said about the case

Reacting to the development, VDM expressed excitement over the court's decision and described the outcome as a major victory.

According to him, the legal battle lasted for about two years before it was finally resolved.

“After 2 years of battling in court with the Nigerian police over the charge that I wore a Nigerian police uniform, therefore impersonating the Nigeria police, a criminal offence punishable by 2-5 years, the case has been struck out for lack of evidence,” he wrote.

The activist added that he had been “honourably discharged and acquitted.”

VDM did not hide his excitement after making the announcement.

In a celebratory post, he jokingly claimed that some of his critics would be unhappy with the outcome.

He also shared a video celebrating the court's decision and thanking supporters who stood by him throughout the legal process.

End of a controversial chapter

The police uniform controversy was one of the most talked-about legal issues involving the activist in recent years.

With the case now reportedly dismissed, VDM appears ready to move on from the legal challenge.

For many of his supporters, the decision marks the end of a prolonged courtroom battle that kept the outspoken activist in the spotlight for nearly two years.

Watch an X video of VDM talking about the impersonation case against him:

Reactions trail VDM's video about his court case

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@manuelwealth001 stated:

"Imagine if VDN was able to win the entire Nigerian Police, who is one person that want to come against him?"

@NrsData shared:

"Them get something wey VDM know wey if everybody get hands on that information the whole Nigeria go close that day"

VDM says the matter lasted for about two years before ending in his favour. Photo: VDM.

Source: Instagram

VDM's encounter with thugs in Ibadan

Legit.ng previously reported that VDM ignited reactions after sharing a video of his encounter with alleged armed thugs in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Taking to his social media pages, VDM shared a clip of how he and protesters confronted the intruders directly.

In a caption of the video, the critic claimed the thugs were armed with bottles and stones.

Source: Legit.ng