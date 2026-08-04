Billionaire Ochacho, who famously gifted Peller a ₦400 million mansion at his wedding, announced a new giveaway tied to his son's music

Ochacho disclosed that he would distribute ₦100,000 each to 30 people who submit the best videos using his son's new song

The announcement dropped on Monday, August 2, 2026, with two disbursement dates already set for August 9 and August 16

Billionaire Ochacho is keeping the generosity going. The same man who handed popular Nigerian streamer Peller a ₦400 million mansion as a wedding gift has now launched a fresh giveaway, this time centred on promoting his son's new song.

Speaking during a livestream on Monday, August 2, 2026, in Lagos, Ochacho announced that he would be giving out ₦100,000 each to 30 people who produce the best videos using his son's track.

Nigerians react as billionaire behind Peller's N400 million mansion plans huge giveaway. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

The setting for the stream was striking, featuring two elaborate gold-and-white throne-like chairs as a backdrop, matching the larger-than-life personality the billionaire has come to represent online.

How billionaire Ochacho's N100k music giveaway works

Ochacho broke down the timeline clearly during the live session. On Sunday, August 9, the first batch of approximately 15 winners would be announced and paid.

The following Sunday, August 16, would mark the final round, with the remaining 15 recipients receiving their share.

At the time of the announcement, 13 spots had already been filled, leaving 17 participants still needing to submit their entries.

Ochacho urged anyone yet to send in a video to do so quickly, saying the competition was still open and ₦100,000 was on the table for those willing to put in the effort.

Watch Ochacho make the giveaway announcement in a video shared on X:

Nigerians react to Ochacho's N100k giveaway

The announcement drew a flood of responses across social media, with many Nigerians weighing in on the billionaire's methods and motivations.

@bukolaoluyemilabeauty wrote:

"God o🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏This is the type of godfather I want o not agbero godfather 🙏 🙏🙏🙏."

@prince_donmo offered a sharp business analysis:

"Wise man, he's advertising his business. For those who don't know. He gave Peller a house. He advertised his estate name. He used Peller's wedding to showcase his son. What a great, wise man. People will get to patronise him more than before. He's a wise businessman. U should learn from him than say nothing"

@michael._u asked the bigger question on everyone's mind:

"What do you do for work that makes 400million like 400hundred? Please tell the youths make them fit be like you, not just hear of the money.🙏🏾"

@nuellaonche kept it humorous:

"Oh Wow! 400M is nothing to you and your family 😂😂. Even your son confuse 😂. If you know you know 😂😂."

@shuugar_nd prayed for their own breakthrough:

"God connect us to our own talk and do destiny helper🙏 >>>❤️ No be Cho Cho Cho own😭."

@kelechicasmir brought everyone back to earth:

"Social media is different from real life, hustle well make money oo"

@igbo_boygh had a lighter take:

"This is the type of bragging rights I want to have in front of my kids 😂😂."

Billionaire stuns Nigerians with fresh giveaway after gifting Peller a N400 million mansion. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Pretty Mike's arrival at Peller, Jarvis' wedding trends

Legit.ng previously reported that Pretty Mike of Lagos stole the spotlight at Peller and Jarvis' wedding with a dramatic entrance.

He arrived with a 15-person convoy dressed as a medical team, complete with lab coats, masks, and IV drips, sparking laughter and excitement among guests.

Later, he explained on Instagram that the stunt symbolised healing and balance, while celebrating the couple’s love story.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng