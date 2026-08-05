A pastor in Florida has been arrested over allegations involving a 14-year-old boy he reportedly met online

Investigators claim the clergyman engaged in sexual acts with the teenager and failed to disclose his HIV-positive status

Authorities say the case began after Instagram submitted a cyber tip that led detectives to the suspect

A 42-year-old pastor in the United States has landed in serious legal trouble after authorities accused him of sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy and allegedly exposing him to HIV without disclosure.

The suspect, identified as Timothy Chaneyfield, serves as the pastor of St. James United American Free Will Baptist Church in Florida, reports Fox News.

Timothy Chaneyfield serves as the pastor of St. James United American Free Will Baptist Church in Florida. Photos: Timothy Chaneyfield.

Source: Instagram

How the investigation began

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the investigation started after Instagram submitted a cyber tip regarding suspicious communication between an adult and a minor, reports WZTV.

Detectives later interviewed the alleged victim, who claimed he met Chaneyfield through a dating application before their conversations continued on Instagram.

Authorities alleged that the pastor picked the teenager up from his neighbourhood on three separate occasions and took him to his residence.

Allegations become more serious

Investigators further claimed that Chaneyfield admitted to engaging in sexual activity with the child during questioning.

The case took another dramatic turn after detectives reportedly discovered that the pastor is HIV positive and receiving treatment.

Authorities alleged that he failed to inform the teenager of his HIV status before engaging in sexual activity.

He was subsequently charged with multiple offences, including unlawful use of a communication device, travelling to meet an individual, several counts related to non-disclosure of HIV status, as well as drug-related offences.

Arrest at airport

Police said Chaneyfield was arrested at Orlando International Airport on July 29 after returning from a trip.

The pastor, who also reportedly worked as a hospice chaplain and was scheduled to officiate a funeral, is currently being held on a bond exceeding $350,000.

As investigations continue, the case has generated intense public discussion due to the gravity of the allegations and the pastor's prominent role within his community.

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Source: Legit.ng