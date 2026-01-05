Comedian AY Makun’s ex-wife, Mabel, was recently spotted with a new companion, sparking online buzz

Comedian AY Makun’s estranged wife, Mabel, sparked online buzz after stepping out with her alleged new partner, Idris.

Celebrity journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus shared photos of the couple at a recent high-profile event, drawing attention from fans and social media users alike.

According to reports, Idris is a good-looking politician with strong connections, and he is allegedly the reason Mabel chose not to reconcile with AY when their marriage ended.

Fans flooded social media with reactions to the photos, with many wishing Mabel happiness in her reportedly new relationship.

“Here’s wishing her all the best in her newfound happiness,” Stella Dimoko Korkus wrote alongside the trending pictures.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the online family claimed that comedian Ayo Makun's ex-wife, Mabel, has moved on swiftly. Rumours began swirling on social media after a new video of Mabel and another man surfaced.

Legit.ng recalls recently reporting that the ace Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun and his estranged wife, Mabel, are in a child custody battle after they separated in 2024 following 20 years of marriage.

AY shared the news on the internet, noting that he could no longer entertain public opinion about his personal family issues.

In a new development, Mabel was seen walking hand in hand with an unknown man, as though they were an item.

This sparked serious outrage on social media regarding how Mabel had seemingly moved on from her marriage without looking back.

Recall that Mabel buried her mum recently. Many celebrities, friends, and family attended the ceremony to celebrate Mabel's mother's life. Although there were no concrete details about the designer's mother's passing, the news seemed to have circulated among those who mattered.

AY, Mabel's ex-husband, was there with his brother and shared the photo on his Instagram page. They both wore black outfits to show respect for the dead and her family.

MAbel Makun trends

queensusz

"Men should put more efforts in their marriages so that it won’t get to a stage where the wife wouldn’t care anymore!"

montessoribymeenah said:

"All of you saying you're happy for them, hmmm. I heard the man is a married man o. Would you still be happy if the table turns and a woman is seen with your husband???"

cys_properties said:

"As long as she’s happy, that’s fine 🙏."

irenefranciss said:

"This ig na double standard, yet some people want to kill Judy and Yul, una no well I swear."

newecca said:

"She upgraded tho, he's cute n presentable 😍😍😍😍 at least she can look him in the face while making love.. This is a woman who truly is done, unlike the other one, reintroducing herself every eke market day."

parentricksnhacks said:

"If you don't value your wives because she has given your kids, another man will value her very well. A woman is not sticking with you because she has no options , love your wives or another man will thoroughly teach you how to. Bye."

luvlyeyezz

"Newly ke? Someone who was there at her mum's burial😂."

magical_queenz said:

"I love this for her. Go where there is love. She deserves to be happy ❤️."

king_priest4 said:

"Hope the feeling is mutual???? Social media isn't accepting any form of broken relationships this year..We are tired. Let all hands be on deck in making relationships work."

lawlopez_a said:

"You'll leave your cheating husband to be cheating with someone else's husband...make it make sense."

sandrakoko31 said:

"Awww he’s cute… I’m happy for them😍."

motola_tosyne said:

"They both look cute😍."

dr_freda89 said:

"But Idris is married now? He's a married man 😮."

sisitranz4mers said:

"Why is Idris always trending for the wrong reasons."

Mabel Makun hints on why she left

Legit.ng previously reported that Mabel Makun shared why she left her home.

In a video on her Instagram page, she posted a clip about distance being her response to disrespect.

Mabel also noted that she does not react or get involved in drama; she removes herself from the situation.

