Popular celebrities, including Nancy Isime, stormed Arochukwu in Abia state for Alexx Ekubo's final funeral service

The highlight was a clip showing Isime being cautious as she clutched her handbag closely

Her action has captured attention as it comes after phones were reported stolen at Alexx's service of songs in Lagos

Multiple videos of Nollywood actress Nancy Isime, who was among the popular faces who travelled to Arochukwu in Abia state to pay their last respect to late actor Alexx Ekubo, have emerged on social media.

Legit.ng reported that Alexx's wake-keep took place on Wednesday, June 17, while his final burial ceremony was scheduled for Thursday 18.

Nigerians share observations about how Nancy Isime held her handbag at Alexx Ekubo's wake-keep. Credit: nancyisime

Source: Instagram

Amid the ceremony, a trending video from the wake-keep showing Isime tightly clutching her black handbag while navigating the crowd sparked reactions online.

Reacting, many claimed she was being cautious following the reports of stolen phones at Alexx's service of songs in Lagos a few days ago.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that reality star and actress Bambam was among those who cried out after her phone was stolen.

BamBam also set the record straight and defended someone who unexpectedly became a target of public suspicion. According to the actress, the lady seen holding the phone was actually her personal assistant.

A clip of Nancy Isime and her bag at Alexx Ekubo's wake-keep is below:

Another video of Nancy holding her bag and phones in her hand at Alexx's funeral ceremony is below:

Reactions to Nancy Isime cautious grip

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the actress' action in the video. Read them below:

TheSilvapr wrote:

"Everybody don learn."

pride_Toma commented:

"I don't know how people will come to this type of events and still steal Don't they have sympathy."

Nedu_brazil01 commented:

"I no suppose laugh but omo."

OloriOfOloris said:

"So they never caught the thief?"

Dorren06 said:

"Before Nko? As it supposed be. tiffs full there."

Realbuike1 commented:

"She no wan hear story."

Nkechi Onyia said:

"My baby girl, may God bless you guys and grant you all a journey of mercy back to Lag."

Queen Serena commented:

"How do one say goodbye to someone who's been their for almost your whole life It's really hard to saybut he's in a better place, may he find rest in the bossom of the Lord. Alexx, you'll greatly be missed."

Rumours about Alexx Ekubo's wife's pregnancy emerge

Legit.ng previously reported that fresh rumours about Alexx Ekubo's widow, Anwuli Amakom, emerged on social media following a viral clip from his wake-keep in Arochukwu, Abia state, leaving many netizens excited.

The highlight was netizens sharing what they heard the man say during the supplication. Several netizens noted that the traditional ruler dropped a hint about Alexx's wife being pregnant.

While praying, he asked God to ensure that Alexx's lineage does not end. He further claimed that they got news that the late actor's wife is pregnant, and he prayed that the child will do greater exploits than his popular father.

Source: Legit.ng