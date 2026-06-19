Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith was found dead in his Nashville apartment, ending a career that helped shape some of hip-hop’s biggest hits

The award-winning producer worked with major stars including Drake, Travis Scott, Beyoncé and Eminem, building a reputation as one of the most successful hitmakers of his generation

Tay Keith's earliest collaborator and childhood friend, BlocBoy JB, wrote an emotional tribute on social media that revealed just how close the two remained until the very end

Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith, known for shaping hits with Drake, Travis Scott, Eminem and Beyoncé, was found dead at the age of 29 in his apartment in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 18, 2026.

Nashville police confirmed he was discovered in his apartment during a welfare check, adding that no foul play was suspected.

Award-winning producer Tay Keith dies at 29 after building a career filled with chart-topping songs and Grammy recognition. Photo: taykeith

Source: Instagram

An autopsy is being carried out, but the cause of death has not yet been released; updates are expected from the medical examiner.

See Nashville police reports below:

Tay Keith's Grammy nods and chart success

Tay Keith first earned recognition at the 2019 Grammys with a nomination for Best Rap Song for Travis Scott’s Sicko Mode.

The young American music producer returned to the same category in the 2024 Grammys with Drake and 21 Savage’s Rich Flex.

His production credits helped secure 11 top ten entries on the Billboard Hot 100 and four Billboard Hot 100 Number Ones.

Tay Keith also holds the record for the most Number Ones on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart this decade, with six to his name.

Tay Keith's career milestones and collaborations

The Memphis-born music producer began making beats at age 14 and went on to work with Cardi B, Future, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion, contributing to her 2024 album Megan.

He played a key role in Sexyy Red’s rise, producing the viral single Pound Town in 2023 and co-producing Get It Sexyy, which later featured on the Euphoria season 3 soundtrack.

In 2018, Tay Keith and his manager, Cambrian Strong, co-founded Drumatized Music Group, a creative hub in Memphis.

His achievements earned him a spot on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Music list in 2023, and BMI named him Producer of the Year at the R&B/Hip-Hop Awards in 2024.

Music producer Tay Keith's education and recognition

Tay Keith studied at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), graduating in 2018 with a degree in integrated studies and media management.

His academic background ran alongside his growing influence in the music industry, where he became one of the most sought-after producers of his generation.

Tributes from Tay Keith's collaborators

Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB, who had worked with Keith since their teenage years, shared a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram stories on June 18, 2026.

Posting a broken-heart emoji and a photo of them together, he wrote:

“Damn cuz you just hurt me bad.”

He later shared a screen recording of their frequent phone calls, with the caption:

“We talked everyday yeen tell me you was leaving.”

Check out rapper BlocBoy JB's Instagram post below:

Music producer Tay Keith dies at 29 as tributes pour in for hitmaker behind songs by Drake, Beyoncé and Eminem. Photo: taykeith/blocboy_jb

Source: Instagram

Daveigh Chase passes away at 35

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former child actress Daveigh Chase died at the age of 35 in a Los Angeles hospital after suffering from meningitis-induced sepsis.

Her longtime manager confirmed that the star, who voiced Lilo in Disney's Lilo & Stitch, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

The famous Hollywood star retired from full-time acting in 2015 after facing a series of legal troubles involving drug possession and car theft.

Source: Legit.ng