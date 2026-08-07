Luxembourg's government launched a dedicated platform aimed at helping foreigners without jobs find employment that matches their skills

The website allows international job seekers to search for available roles and secure a position before relocating to the country

Luxembourg joins a growing list of countries including Denmark, the UK, and Sweden that have created official portals to attract foreign workers

Luxembourg has launched an official government website designed to connect foreign job seekers with employment opportunities in the country, offering a direct pathway for skilled workers to find a role and relocate.

The platform, accessible at workinluxembourg.com, is owned and operated by the Luxembourg government. It allows individuals from outside the country to browse available positions, apply for roles that match their qualifications, and secure employment as a basis for moving to Luxembourg.

Luxembourg launches job portal for foreigners to find work and relocate. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/NurPhoto/Pedro Costa Simeao

Source: Getty Images

How the Luxembourg jobs portal works

The website (https://workinluxembourg.com/) is specifically designed for foreigners who are not yet employed in Luxembourg but are open to relocating for work. Rather than requiring candidates to already be based in the country, the portal enables them to job-hunt remotely and line up a position before making any move.

Luxembourg joins several other European nations that have rolled out similar initiatives in recent years. Countries such as Denmark, the United Kingdom, and Sweden have each created official platforms or structured programmes intended to attract skilled workers from abroad, recognising the value of international talent in sustaining their labour markets.

Luxembourg joins Europe's push for foreign talent

For Africans exploring opportunities in Europe, the launch of a dedicated government-backed jobs portal is a notable development. The platform removes some of the uncertainty that often accompanies the job search process for those considering relocation by providing a centralised, official resource directly tied to Luxembourg's workforce needs.

Luxembourg, a small but wealthy country at the heart of Europe, is home to major financial institutions and European Union bodies, and has long attracted an internationally diverse workforce. The new website formalises and simplifies the process for those who want to join that workforce from abroad.

Japan launches official job website for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Japan launched an official jobs portal to help foreigners find employment and relocate to the country.

The English-language platform, operated by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), allows international job seekers to browse vacancies and connect directly with employers hiring foreign workers.

Source: Legit.ng