Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Canada Releases Study Permit Fee For International Students, Posts Amount
People

Canada Releases Study Permit Fee For International Students, Posts Amount

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Canada's government officially stated the cost of obtaining a study permit, which differs from the fee charged for a study visa
  • A single applicant seeking permission to study in Canada is required to pay a specific amount directly to the government
  • The Canadian government's website lists additional charges and permit types that prospective students should review before applying

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Canada has officially disclosed the amount prospective students are required to pay to the government when applying for a study permit to study in the country.

The study permit fee is a separate charge from the cost of obtaining a Canadian study visa, meaning applicants need to account for both when planning their finances ahead of an international education move.

Canada lists study permit fee for students planning to study abroad
Canada lists study permit fee for students planning to study abroad. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/picture alliance/Grant Faint
Source: Getty Images

Canada's study permit fee

According to information published on the Canadian government's official immigration website, a single applicant applying for a study permit is required to pay a fee of $150.00 (N146,029).

Read also

Canada releases work permit fee for foreign applicants, posts amount

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

This figure covers only the study permit itself. Other charges may apply depending on the individual applicant's circumstances, and the government's immigration portal provides a full breakdown of additional fees and other permit categories that prospective students may need to consider before submitting their applications.

What prospective students should know

For Nigerians and other African students looking to pursue education in Canada, understanding the full cost structure of the application process is an important step in planning the journey. The study permit is a legal document issued by the Canadian government that authorises a foreign national to study at a designated learning institution in the country.

Applicants are encouraged to visit the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website directly to review the complete schedule of fees, including costs tied to biometrics, work permits, and other associated documents that may form part of the broader application process.

Read also

France raises minimum monthly funds required for student visa in 2026

Canada reveals official work permit application fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada's immigration authority published the official work permit fee for foreigners, confirming that individual applicants pay the same amount for both new work permit applications and permit extensions.

The government also noted that different fees apply to other categories of applicants.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Nigerian YouthsDiaspora
Hot:
Nigeria iran Catherine bell Gary owen Multichoice Madison alworth