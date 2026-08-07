Canada's government officially stated the cost of obtaining a study permit, which differs from the fee charged for a study visa

A single applicant seeking permission to study in Canada is required to pay a specific amount directly to the government

The Canadian government's website lists additional charges and permit types that prospective students should review before applying

Canada has officially disclosed the amount prospective students are required to pay to the government when applying for a study permit to study in the country.

The study permit fee is a separate charge from the cost of obtaining a Canadian study visa, meaning applicants need to account for both when planning their finances ahead of an international education move.

Canada lists study permit fee for students planning to study abroad. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/picture alliance/Grant Faint

Source: Getty Images

Canada's study permit fee

According to information published on the Canadian government's official immigration website, a single applicant applying for a study permit is required to pay a fee of $150.00 (N146,029).

This figure covers only the study permit itself. Other charges may apply depending on the individual applicant's circumstances, and the government's immigration portal provides a full breakdown of additional fees and other permit categories that prospective students may need to consider before submitting their applications.

What prospective students should know

For Nigerians and other African students looking to pursue education in Canada, understanding the full cost structure of the application process is an important step in planning the journey. The study permit is a legal document issued by the Canadian government that authorises a foreign national to study at a designated learning institution in the country.

Applicants are encouraged to visit the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website directly to review the complete schedule of fees, including costs tied to biometrics, work permits, and other associated documents that may form part of the broader application process.

Canada reveals official work permit application fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada's immigration authority published the official work permit fee for foreigners, confirming that individual applicants pay the same amount for both new work permit applications and permit extensions.

The government also noted that different fees apply to other categories of applicants.

Source: Legit.ng