Tems has become the first African female artist to achieve seven entries on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart after her song debuted at number 93

The Grammy-winning Nigerian singer now shares the record with Burna Boy and South African rock band Seether as the African artists with the most appearances on the prestigious chart

Fans have flooded social media with excitement over Tems' latest achievement, with many celebrating her as an international superstar

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, widely known as Tems, has set a new record by becoming the first African female artist to achieve seven entries on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The milestone was reached this week when her track What You Need debuted at number 93, pushing her total appearances on the chart to seven.

This achievement places Tems alongside Burna Boy and South African rock band Seether, who also hold seven entries each, making them the African artists with the most appearances on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tems’ rise has been marked by consistent international recognition, and this latest feat further solidifies her place among Africa’s most successful music artists.

Her journey to this point has been groundbreaking. Four years ago, she became the first African artist to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with Wait For U, a collaboration she had with Future and Drake.

That moment marked her arrival on the global stage and showcased the growing influence of African music in mainstream charts.

Tems’ current tie with Burna Boy and Seether is expected to be short-lived, as J. Cole’s Bunce Road Blues, featuring her and Future, is projected to enter the Billboard Hot 100 in the coming week.

If that happens, she will move ahead of her peers and hold the record outright for the most entries by an African artist.

This latest success shows Tems’ steady rise and the increasing visibility of African talent in global music spaces.

Her ability to consistently appear on one of the world’s most competitive charts reflects both her artistry and the expanding reach of Nigerian music worldwide.

See the Billboard Hot 100 chart below:

Fans celebrate Tems' achievement

@Itata_9 said:

"Wow. I knew this song was gaining traction over here but I didn't expect it to make the chart this soon. The COLORS performance was a great move. By next she'll have 8 entries with the addition of 'Bunce Road Blues'. Go Tems!"

@Triidee commented:

"I Dey tell people say na Tems make essence wetin e be . Them feel say na joke"

@PurposeOf1 wrote:

"Was just thinking about this earlier that this song should chart on the Billboard Hot 100.."

@Phillip92462241 reacted:

"Omoh leave USA for tems oooo abeg even Tyla go tear acl walai"

@JAsoron93521 said:

"Newgen artists are saying if you don't believe in them they will scatter the industry"

@Bad4something commented:

"This one na Yankee artist, the only proper international superstar we have"

Tems performs at FIFA World Cup Final

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tems became the first African musician to perform at the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show.

The Grammy-winning singer headlined the event on Sunday, July 13, 2025, performing her song Love Me Jeje before a global audience of football and music fans.

Her performance formed part of a star-studded lineup that also featured Doja Cat and Coldplay, further strengthening her growing international recognition.

