Nigeria's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Yakubu N. Gambo, flagged the situation of Nigerians still held in Saudi detention despite finishing their sentences

Gambo met with NiDCOM chair Abike Dabiri-Erewa in Abuja on Thursday to discuss the welfare of Nigerians living in the Kingdom

Nigeria's Consul General in Jeddah revealed that consular officials issue dozens of emergency travel certificates daily to Nigerians in detention

Nigeria's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Yakubu N. Gambo, has raised the alarm over Nigerians languishing in Saudi prisons and detention centres beyond their sentence completion dates because they cannot afford to pay outstanding fines required before they can leave.

Gambo made this known on Thursday, August 7, during a working visit to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in Abuja, where he met with the Commission's Chairman and Chief Executive, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa. NiDCOM's Media, Public Relations and Protocol Officer, Violet Nwosu, signed the statement containing the details of the meeting.

Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Yakubu N. Gambo, raised concerns about citizens held beyond their sentences. Photo credit: @enebome

Source: Twitter

The ambassador said protecting the welfare of Nigerian citizens abroad has been a core focus since he took office, in line with Nigeria's foreign policy priorities.

"We are also confronted with challenges involving Nigerians in prisons and detention centres, including those who have completed their jail terms but are unable to return home because of outstanding fines," Gambo said.

He also revealed that the Mission had instructed the various Nigerian community groups operating in Saudi Arabia to consolidate under a single umbrella body, so the Embassy can engage them more efficiently when diaspora issues arise, Vanguard reported

Gambo was quick to push back against negative perceptions of Nigerians in the Kingdom, noting that Saudi Arabia is home to a large number of accomplished Nigerian professionals, including doctors, engineers, teachers, artisans and traders, alongside families who have lived there for decades.

Consular services under strain

Nigeria's Consul General in Jeddah, Ambassador Muazam I.J. Nayaya, who was also part of the delegation, described consular services as one of the Mission's most pressing challenges. He said officials in Jeddah issue dozens of emergency travel certificates daily to Nigerians in detention who are trying to return home.

Nayaya also commended NiDCOM for stepping in to help resolve the case of Nigerian national Suleiman Alufa and for other interventions carried out on behalf of Nigerians in the Kingdom.

Responding to the delegation, Dabiri-Erewa pledged NiDCOM's continued cooperation with the Nigerian Mission to improve the welfare of Nigerians in Saudi Arabia. She backed the Embassy's push to unify Nigerian associations in the country, calling it a positive step towards better diaspora engagement.

The NiDCOM chief also pointed out that positive stories about Nigerians thriving in Saudi Arabia rarely get the attention they deserve, Punch reported

"We only hear about the bad cases; we don't hear about Nigerians excelling in Saudi Arabia. Now is the time to start celebrating them," she said.

She urged Nigerians based in Saudi Arabia to register on NiDCOM's Diaspora Data Mapping Portal to support better planning and engagement. Both NiDCOM and the Nigerian Mission said they remain committed to safeguarding Nigerians in the Kingdom and deepening diaspora involvement in Nigeria's development.

Saudi Arabia launches official platform where foreigners can find jobs

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia opened a new online platform designed to connect foreign job seekers with employment opportunities in the kingdom, offering a direct route to relocation and earnings in Saudi riyals.

The platform is aimed at skilled workers from outside Saudi Arabia who are looking to move to the country for work. Rather than navigating lengthy recruitment processes, prospective employees can visit the website and use a skills-based search function to browse available vacancies that match their professional background.

Source: Legit.ng