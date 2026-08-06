Peter Okoye shared a screenshot from Paul Okoye's Instagram story showing an attack on his wife Lola during their shared birthday

The Mr P singer revealed the recurring public shaming of Lola prompted a serious fight between him and his wife

Peter disclosed he has permanently moved his birthday celebration from November 18th to November 30th because of the conflict

Peter Okoye has opened up about one of the most painful episodes in his ongoing public feud with his twin brother Paul Okoye, revealing that repeated social media attacks on his wife, Lola, pushed him to abandon their shared birthday date entirely.

The revelation came during the sixth episode of Peter's tell-all series, where he shared a screenshot of an Instagram story Paul allegedly posted targeting Lola around their joint birthday on November 18th.

Peter Okoye's allegations against Paul take the family saga to another level. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

In the post, Paul directed sharp words at Lola, writing:

"At the age of almost 50, you still think you can still be manipulative and always trying to be in control as usual... well am not there anymore; Jude also is not there anymore... which was exactly how you wanted it. Aunty, for 4years we haven't spoken, but every 18th of November you come out as usual to type shhit.... and they end up saying 'awwww she's a good woman' meanwhile they don't know the evil things you do behind closed doors... while on the outside you try to portray an angel.... Anyways, it's the social media era; what do I expect. Next year will come again; you'll still come and type shiit.... You know me very well, and you know I don't pretend. So continue doing what you are doing. You don cast finish already. No need to expose you. That's why I've never said anything because it's family....let your guilt deal with you."

The Pain Behind Lola's Birthday Posts

Peter explained that his wife found herself trapped in an impossible situation whenever their birthday arrived. Because Lola could not post about Peter's birthday without acknowledging Paul as well, she would include both brothers in her posts, something that routinely triggered a backlash from Paul and, subsequently, from fans flooding her comments section with abuse.

"Right now I have changed my birthday. It's worth it. Do you know what I've been going through ever since PSquare had problems? And anytime we're celebrating our birthday, it will be insult upon insult on my wife and myself," Peter said.

Peter and Lola's Private Fight

He added that during the most recent incident, he and Lola had actually argued before the post went up. Peter said he specifically warned Lola not to post anything about the birthday that year, but she went ahead regardless. Paul's response on his Instagram story followed swiftly, and the public shaming that came after caused a serious rift between Peter and his wife.

"Lola and I had a serious fight. I told her not to post about the birthday. When Lola posted, Paul posted in his IG story; he shamed her. And people expect me to continue celebrating the same birthday date with him?" Peter said.

He confirmed that he has since permanently shifted his birthday celebration to November 30th, stating the change was entirely worth it to protect both his wife and his peace of mind.

See the screenshot from Rudeboy's story allegedly addressing Lola:

Peter Okoye stirs controversy with alleged proof involving Paul and Lola. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye makes claims over reunion with twin brother

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music star Peter Okoye alleged that P-Square’s reunion with his twin brother, Rudeboy, slowed his social media growth.

He explained that before the comeback, his accounts were booming, gaining up to 100,000 new followers daily and ranking alongside Davido and Don Jazzy in influence.

However, after the reunion, his follower growth dropped drastically, and he speculated that the comeback might have been the reason, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely certain.

Source: Legit.ng