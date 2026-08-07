Content creator Jarvis pushed back after her husband Peller publicly declared she would be stepping back from social media for three months

Peller revealed he planned to manage Jarvis' accounts while she focused on her studies, including Home Economics

Jarvis fired back with a humorous response that flipped the entire narrative on her husband

Content creator and TikTok personality Jarvis has hit back at her husband, Peller, after he took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that she would be scaling back her online presence for about three months.

The couple recently had their traditional wedding.

In the video he shared, Peller explained that his wife needed the time away to focus on her schoolwork, particularly Home Economics and other academic subjects.

He added that he would be stepping in to run her social media accounts and channel during that period.

Jarvis pushes back after her husband Peller, publicly declared she would be stepping back from social media for three months. Photos: Peller/Jarvis.

Source: Instagram

"For like three months, my baby will not be active like that on the internet. It's because she's studying, doing home economics, and learning some things about school. After all, my baby wants to know books very well. So I'll be the one in charge of her accounts and channel," he said.

Jarvis Fires Back at Peller

Jarvis, who recently debunked a pregnancy rumour, made it abundantly clear that no such break was on the horizon for her, and cheekily turned the tables on her husband.

Rather than confirm Peller's announcement, she suggested he was the one who would be disappearing from public view, and for a considerably longer stretch than three months.

"Guys me I will be very, very active till Jesus comes. I'm going to be active forever. It's him that will not be active for six years because he will be treating a mental problem in the hospital. I'm active for life. I'll be active till I die," she replied.

Watch the X video of the exchange between Jarvis and Peller here:

Reactions trail Peller and Jarvis' online outburst

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@BigMikeTalks01 stated:

"If I talk now, dem go say na because I poor. What has Peller said that’s wrong in this video note that’s making Jarvis to speak ill of him like that. That’s total. See wedding wey all of una buy aso Ebi 1M go"

@TrendWire247 wrote:

"And Jarvis is bitter to me I mean her soul looks bitter and dark maybe na why her Papa run away from her mama up till date cos this bitterness looks inherited to me coz what’s the meaning of your new husband to treat mental illness for 6 years in the Hospital? Omo which kind play is tha"g

Peller reveals he planned to manage Jarvis' accounts while she focused on her studies, including Home Economics. Photos: Peller/Jarvis.

Source: Instagram

Peller Laments Receiving Fake Dollar Bills at Their Wedding

Legit.ng reported Peller's troubling experience with counterfeit dollars sprayed at his traditional wedding, which he disclosed during a livestream. T

This revelation not only left him questioning the integrity of his guests but also catalyzed broader discussions about financial accountability at social gatherings.

Source: Legit.ng