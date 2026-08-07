Germany named 10 major firms known to recruit international talent and support workers through its Skilled Worker visa or EU Blue Card route

The country faces shortages in IT, engineering, healthcare and manufacturing, creating openings for qualified professionals from Nigeria

Foreign applicants must first confirm their qualifications are recognised in Germany before searching for vacancies

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Germany is opening more opportunities for skilled professionals from Nigeria and other non-EU countries as employers across technology, engineering, healthcare, manufacturing, finance and logistics continue to seek qualified workers.

Unlike the UK, Germany does not maintain a formal list of licensed visa sponsors. Instead, German companies can employ foreign nationals when the job, qualifications and applicant meet the requirements of the relevant immigration route.

Lars Klingbeil-led German government unveils top 10 companies to sponsor work visas for Nigerians. Credit: picture alliance / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

For Nigerians with recognised qualifications and relevant experience, major German companies can provide a pathway to employment through routes such as the Skilled Worker visa and EU Blue Card.

10 major German firms recruiting international talent

Several leading German and multinational companies regularly recruit international professionals across a wide range of industries.

1. Siemens: The engineering and technology giant offers opportunities in electrical engineering, software development, automation and project management.

2. Bosch: International professionals can find opportunities in mechanical engineering, automotive technology, software development and embedded systems.

3. BMW Group: The automotive giant recruits professionals in engineering, information technology, data science and other technology-related fields.

4. Mercedes-Benz: The company offers opportunities in engineering, software development, vehicle technology and design.

5. SAP: One of Germany's biggest technology companies, SAP recruits software engineers, consultants, data specialists and other IT professionals.

6. Deutsche Telekom: Through its telecommunications and IT operations, the company recruits professionals in software development, cloud computing, and network engineering.

7. Airbus: Its German operations provide opportunities in aerospace engineering, systems engineering, software, and advanced technology.

8. Fresenius: The healthcare group offers opportunities across medical technology, pharmaceuticals, nursing, and other healthcare-related fields.

9. Deutsche Bank: Finance, technology, risk management, and financial analysis are among the areas where international professionals may find openings.

10. DHL: The logistics giant recruits professionals in engineering, information technology, supply-chain management, and operations.

Jobs in high demand in Germany

Germany continues to experience shortages in several skilled occupations, potentially creating opportunities for qualified foreign workers.

Technology professionals, including software developers, data scientists, cloud specialists, and cybersecurity experts, remain attractive to employers.

Engineers in mechanical, electrical, civil, and aerospace disciplines can also find opportunities, while healthcare workers such as doctors, nurses, dentists, and physiotherapists are sought after.

However, regulated professions may require formal recognition of qualifications and, in some cases, German-language proficiency before applicants can work.

How Nigerians can apply

Nigerians interested in working in Germany should first determine whether their qualifications are recognised. The ANABIN database and Germany's Recognition in Germany portal can help applicants establish whether their degrees or vocational qualifications meet German requirements.

Job seekers can search vacancies through LinkedIn, StepStone Germany, Indeed, the Make it in Germany Job Exchange, and the career pages of individual companies.

Applicants should pay attention to vacancies mentioning international recruitment, relocation assistance, or support for foreign employees.

Nigerian skilled professionals are eligible in Germany as the country unveils 10 firms for visa sponsorship. Credit: Novartis

Source: Getty Images

After securing a suitable job offer, the applicant can apply through the appropriate German immigration route, submitting the employment contract, passport, qualification documents, and other required paperwork.

Importantly, securing a job with any of the listed companies does not automatically guarantee visa sponsorship. Eligibility depends on the specific position, the applicant's qualifications and experience, salary requirements, and the applicable immigration rules.

Germany lists conditions for skilled workers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Germany has outlined the specific conditions that skilled workers on temporary residence permits must fulfil before they can apply for permanent residency in the country.

The German government confirmed that eligible workers can apply for what is legally known as a settlement permit under Section 18c of the Residence Act.

Unlike a temporary permit, the settlement permit carries no expiry date and allows holders to both work as employees and run their own businesses, with no restrictions on family members living alongside them.

Source: Legit.ng