A 2021 interview of Peter Okoye detailing how he met his wife, Lola Okoye, resurfaced amid his ongoing feud with brothers Paul and Jude

Peter recounted how a falling-out with their former manager left him without Lola's contact, forcing him to take matters into his own hands

The singer described how Lola went from a reluctant listener to one of P-Square's most dedicated supporters before the two ever officially met

A resurfaced interview of singer Peter Okoye, better known as Mr P, has rekindled public interest in his love story with wife Lola Okoye, arriving at a particularly charged moment given the singer's very public rift with his twin brother Paul and older brother Jude.

This comes after Peter recounted how his family maltreated Lola after the birth of their son.

The interview, originally recorded in 2021 with UK-based media personality Adesope Olajide, captures Peter walking through the unlikely chain of events that brought Lola into his life and, as he tells it, helped shape P-Square's early career trajectory.

Peter Okoye's old interview resurfaces as he recounts how he met and won over his wife, Lola. Photos: Lola Okoye/Peter Okoye.

Source: Instagram

How Lola became a P-Square fan

According to Peter, their former manager at the time knew Lola and gave her a copy of a P-Square CD. The twist?

The disc jammed inside her car's CD player, meaning she had no option but to listen to the group's music every time she got behind the wheel. Gradually, the songs won her over, and she evolved into a devoted fan of the group.

Her support went beyond casual listening. Lola began showing up at P-Square concerts and actively recommending the duo for bookings and gigs.

Peter noted that the brothers made it a habit to personally acknowledge her presence whenever she came to their shows, grateful for her enthusiasm.

Mr P's search for Lola around Anthony, Lagos

The situation took a complicated turn when the brothers parted ways with the manager who had originally introduced them to Lola.

The manager, apparently bitter about the split, refused to share her contact details, cutting off their link to her entirely.

Peter said he refused to accept that outcome. He launched a personal search around the Anthony area of Lagos, combing through the neighbourhood until he eventually tracked her down.

The two connected, and the rest, as he put it, became history.

Peter also described Lola as a destiny helper for Psquare, suggesting her early support and networking played a meaningful role in building momentum for the group during their rise.

Watch the Instagram video of Peter Okoye speaking about how he met his wife, Lola Okoye:

Reactions trail Peter Okoye's resurfaced interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@ebere1 stated:

"Mr P ,your Greatest Blessing from GOD is your wife Lola .GOD saw today and Prepared a Good woman for you....Assuming you married someone else that doesn't give you Peace plus the happenings of today, hmmmmm.GOD is always super Faithful .HE searches the Hearts and Blesses."

@abujatvrepair noted:

"He decided to be a grateful being, but the other two are not like him... peter is an appreciative guy."

Peter Okoye recounts how his family maltreated Lola after the birth of their son. Photos: Peter Okoye.

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye makes claims over reunion with twin brother

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music star Peter Okoye alleged that P-Square’s reunion with his twin brother, Rudeboy, slowed his social media growth.

He explained that before the comeback, his accounts were booming, gaining up to 100,000 new followers daily and ranking alongside Davido and Don Jazzy in influence.

However, after the reunion, his follower growth dropped drastically, and he speculated that the comeback might have been the reason, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely certain.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng