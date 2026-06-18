Billionaire Femi Otedola has shared a rare picture of himself with Tinubu's powerful business associate, Gilbert Chagoury, in Monaco

The Nigerian businessman also praised Gilbert Chagoury's ongoing Eko Atlantic project in Lagos, Nigeria

Otedola's picture with Tinubu's associate was shared before he was captured with a mystery lady on the streets of Monaco

Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist Femi Otedola sparked reactions on social media after he posted a picture of his meeting with Lebanese-Nigerian business magnate Gilbert Chagoury in Monaco.

In the caption of the photo, which was shared via his social media pages, Otedola also praised the 80-year-old's pivotal role in developing a landmark project like Eko Atlantic in Lagos, often described as a futuristic city.

Femi Otedola praises Tinubu’s business associate Gilbert Chagoury. Credit: femiote/abat

Source: Instagram

The billionaire also described the project as the 8th Wonder of the World.

"A pleasure to spend this morning in Monaco with Ambassador Gilbert Chagoury. The creator of the 8th Wonder of the World, Eko Atlantic 🏝️ … F.Ote," he wrote.

Gilbert Chagoury, who is the founder of the Chagoury Group (with interests in construction, real estate, hospitality, and more through companies like Hitech Construction and ITB Nigeria), is a longtime business associate of President Bola Tinubu.

In January 2026, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu conferred the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on Chagoury.

According to the president, Chagoury was given Nigeria’s second-highest honour because of his contributions to the country.

Mixed reactions as Femi Otedola meets Tinubu's business associate Gilbert Chagoury in Monaco. Credit: realfemiotedola

Source: Instagram

The picture of Otedola and Chagoury was shared before a video capturing him walking on the streets of Monaco with a mystery lady emerged online.

The picture of Otedola and Tinubu's business associate Gilbert Chagoury in Monaco is below:

Comments about Otedola's meeting Tinubu's associate

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens criticised the Nigerian billionaire, as many made bold claims about Chagoury. Read the comments below:

Tecca0001 commented:

"Na this Man de Thief Nigerians whole resources ooo Wicked people. Make revolution start first, all of Una go collect no cap."

sincemicah said:

"Na the weyrey wey Dey collect 70% of contracts from aso-rock villa be this His son is married to trumps daughter Bestie with BAT BRO been in Nigeria since mid 90’s."

femiogunleye9 reacted:

"Never forget to thank President Tinubu for discovering and supporting a visionary like Gilbert Chagoury."

karka_lawrence commented:

"Chagoury..the CEO of Nigeria ."

Iheanyichukwu commented:

"They are becoming bold. Which means, they feel they have arrived. They have the state in their pocket. So they think. Thank God that God is not man. "A fool will say in his heart, there is no God."

iamciano commented:

"With all this comments Otedelo it should people aren't happy with your association of that Man Chagoury , he is not respected by we Nigerians because he is a corrupt person."

Otedola shares adorable picture with his mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Otedola shared heartwarming pictures from his visit to his mother, Doja Otedola, in Epe, Lagos.

His pictures captured his cosy family home located in Epe, Lagos, with turquoise walls, religious frames, family portraits, and custom pillows printed with his mother's image.

The photos also stirred up conversation online as Nigerians shared their observations.

Source: Legit.ng