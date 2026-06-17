Pastor Jerry Eze's daughter, Samara Eze, won the World Champion title in the Junior Division of Storytelling at the Future Problem Solving International Conference

The Streams of Joy International founder shared a video online showing the moment his daughter was announced as the winner in a packed auditorium

A commenter identified a distinct detail regarding how the young girl behaved after she received her award on stage

Nigerian pastor Jerry Eze of Streams of Joy International recently celebrated his daughter, Samara Eze, after she emerged as a world champion at an international competition.

The young girl was named the World Champion in the Junior Division of Storytelling at the Future Problem Solving International Conference.

A Nigerian lady mentions what she noticed about Jerry Eze's daughter after she collected an international award. Photo credit: Jerry Eze/Instagram

Source: Instagram

To celebrate the massive achievement, the proud father took to his social media page to share the video of the announcement during a grand award ceremony.

Lady shares observations on Jerry Eze's daughter

While many netizens flooded the comment section to congratulate the family, a Nigerian lady spotted a specific cultural detail in the footage.

The lady, identified as Tara Fela-Durotoye, noticed that Samara showed deep respect when she went up to collect her international prize.

According to her observation, while other recipients walked up to the stage casually, Samara showed her family values by making a distinct bow to the presenters.

Reacting to the video, Tara Fela-Durotoye commended the young world champion for keeping her values intact on a global stage.

Tara Fela-Durotoye said:

"Samara… .I am proud of you for your achievement! I also saw you showed respect as you gave a curtsey. 🙏Thank you for showing up with your family values as well. We love you. ❤️❤️"

See the screenshot of her post below:

A lady congratulates Jerry Eze's daughter after she collected an international award. Photo credit: Jerry Eze/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Jerry Eze's daughter's award

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Jerry Eze's post below:

philipolubakin said:

"This is super amazing. Congratulations sir and ma @realjerryeze @enojerry22 This is so beautiful to watch."

bammybestowed said:

"Grace for global dominion! Congratulations, sir."

jbums said:

"Mighty on the face of the earth is the seed of the righteous. 🙏"

See the post of Jerry Eze below:

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Source: Legit.ng