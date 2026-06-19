A former Premier League striker has advised Portugal manager Roberto Martinez to drop football legend Cristiano Ronaldo from his starting line-up

The Manchester United legend failed to find the back of the net against DR Congo on Wednesday, June 17

The reigning UEFA Nations League champions will face Uzbekistan in their second Group K match next Tuesday, June 23

Former England international Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Portugal can challenge for the 2026 FIFA World Cup title if head coach Roberto Martínez reduces the playing time of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo captained Portugal in their opening match of the tournament, currently being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Al Nassr forward became only the second player in history to appear at six FIFA World Cups, matching the achievement of Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo walks off the pitch after the 1-1 draw during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Portugal and Congo DR at Houston Stadium in Texas. Photo by: Alex Slitz.

Source: Getty Images

Portugal made a bright start against DR Congo when Joao Neves headed home a cross from Pedro Neto after just six minutes.

Despite dominating possession for much of the first half, the Europeans failed to extend their lead and were punished in stoppage time when Yoane Wissa scored DR Congo's historic first World Cup goal to secure a 1-1 draw.

Agbonlahor sends message to Martínez and Ronaldo

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor urged Roberto Martínez to consider starting another striker ahead of Ronaldo in Portugal's next match.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Agbonlahor argued that Portugal possesses enough attacking talent to allow Ronaldo to play in a deeper role rather than leading the line.

The former forward suggested that the veteran should be given around an hour to influence games before being substituted if he fails to make an impact.

According to Agbonlahor, managing Ronaldo's minutes more carefully could improve Portugal's chances of going deep into the tournament. He said:

"I don't think Ronaldo should start. I look at Portugal, I look at the players that they've got, I look at other strikers, that maybe they could have played in front of Ronaldo.

"But when it isn't going well, take him off. That's the only problem I've got with it. If you are going to start him and it's not working, 55-60 minutes off. It's not working. He's not holding the ball up. He's coming too deep and trying to play a number 10," per MARCA.

Former Premier League striker, Gabriel Agbonlahor, wants Portugal coach Roberto Martinez to bench Ronaldo against Uzbekistan. Photo by: Visionhaus and Stefan Matzke - sampics.

Source: Getty Images

Agbonlahor claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo still wields significant influence within the Portugal setup and could effectively demand a starting place in every match.

The former England international argued that if Portugal continues to build the team around Ronaldo regardless of form or fitness, their chances of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be severely diminished. Agbonlahor said via Sportskeeda:

"If his ego can be tamed, Portugal have a chance. If he demands that he starts every game, he has got that power. I don't see Portugal winning this World Cup.

"CR7, for whatever people think, he's past his best."

Opponents recognise Ronaldo's limitations

Legit.ng previously reported that DR Congo midfielder Ngal'ayel Mukau admitted his side recognised that Ronaldo is no longer the unstoppable force he once was.

The midfielder said the Portuguese captain remains one of football's greatest players, but age has naturally changed his game, adding that it was still an honour to share the pitch with the legendary forward.

Source: Legit.ng