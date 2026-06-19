Canada's Express Entry system provides skilled workers with a structured route to permanent residence through a points-based selection process

Applicants are required to complete language testing, obtain educational credential assessments and create an online profile

Successful candidates received invitations to apply for permanent residence and could later qualify for Canadian citizenship after meeting residency requirements

Canada's Express Entry system remains one of the most popular pathways for skilled workers seeking permanent residence and a future in the country.

Since its introduction in 2015, the programme has attracted hundreds of thousands of applicants from around the world and has become a major route for economic immigration.

New permanent residents arrive in Canada after completing the immigration process.. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The system uses a points-based selection process to identify candidates with the skills, qualifications and experience required by the Canadian labour market.

Successful applicants can obtain permanent resident status and may eventually qualify for Canadian citizenship after meeting residency requirements, a Nigerian immigrant in Canada detailed.

What is Canada's Express Entry system?

Express Entry is a federal immigration system designed for skilled workers who wish to settle permanently in Canada. It manages applications under three major programmes: the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, the Canadian Experience Class and the Federal Skilled Trades Programme.

For many applicants living outside Canada, the Federal Skilled Worker category is the most common route. Understanding the application process is often the first step towards building a successful immigration plan.

Successful applicants receive invitations to apply for permanent residence. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How can applicants begin the process?

1. Determine your eligibility category

Prospective applicants should first identify which Express Entry stream best matches their qualifications and experience. The three available categories are the Federal Skilled Worker Programme for those with foreign work experience, the Canadian Experience Class for individuals with Canadian work experience, and the Federal Skilled Trades Programme for qualified tradespeople.

2. Complete an approved language test

Language proficiency is a key requirement. Applicants must take an approved English or French language examination, such as IELTS, CELPIP, TEF or TCF. Strong results can significantly improve a candidate's score, with many immigration experts recommending a Canadian Language Benchmark level of nine or higher.

3. Obtain an Educational Credential Assessment

Individuals whose qualifications were obtained outside Canada must have their credentials assessed by an approved organisation. The assessment determines the Canadian equivalent of a foreign qualification and is required before creating an Express Entry profile.

4. Calculate your Comprehensive Ranking System score

Once language test results and educational assessments are available, candidates can estimate their Comprehensive Ranking System score. The score determines their ranking within the Express Entry pool and plays a major role in receiving an invitation to apply.

What happens after entering the pool?

5. Create an Express Entry profile

Applicants can then submit their profile online and enter the candidate pool. Information relating to age, education, work experience and language ability is used to generate a final score.

6. Wait for an invitation to apply

Immigration authorities conduct regular draws and invite candidates who meet the required score threshold. Those selected receive an Invitation to Apply for permanent residence.

What follows the invitation stage?

7. Submit supporting documents

Candidates who receive an invitation must provide all required documentation within the stipulated timeframe. These documents may include educational records, employment references, medical reports, police certificates and proof of funds.

8. Await processing and final approval

After submitting a complete application and paying the relevant fees, applicants enter the processing stage. Once approved, they receive the necessary documentation to travel to Canada as permanent residents.

Canada releases new immigration timeline

In an earlier report, Nigerians seeking visas and work permits to Canada will face longer waiting periods in several key immigration categories, according to the latest processing time update released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The June 2026 figures show a mixed picture across Canada's immigration system. While some programmes recorded faster processing times, Nigerian applicants experienced setbacks in areas such as visitor visas and work permits.

Source: Legit.ng