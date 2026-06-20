PDP governorship candidate Wole Oluyede secured victory in his polling unit in Ikere Local Government Area during the ongoing election

Results from Polling Unit 6 in Ugele/Aroku Ward 3 showed the PDP polling 113 votes against the APC's 84 votes

The outcome emerged as one of the early results released as collation continued across Ekiti State

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Wole Oluyede, has secured victory in his polling unit as results from the ongoing Ekiti State governorship election begin to trickle in.

Official figures from Polling Unit 6 in Ugele/Aroku Ward 3 of Ikere Local Government Area showed Oluyede's party polling 113 votes, ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which recorded 84 votes, TheCable reports.

PDP governorship candidate Wole Oluyede secured victory in his polling unit. Photo: WoleOluyede

Source: Facebook

The result marks an early boost for the PDP candidate in his home polling unit, although the outcome represents only a small fraction of the votes being counted across the state.

Election officials have continued the collation process in polling units and wards across Ekiti, where voters turned out to elect the state's next governor.

While the PDP celebrated the victory in Oluyede's polling unit, the overall outcome of the election will depend on results from thousands of voters across the state.

More results are expected as the collation exercise continues.

PDP wins first reported polling unit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has recorded an early victory in the ongoing Ekiti State governorship election after emerging ahead at a polling unit in Ikere Local Government Area.

Results announced from Polling Unit 009 in Atiba/Aafin Ward 01 reported by TheCable showed the PDP polling 82 votes to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which secured 56 votes.

Source: Legit.ng