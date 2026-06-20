Aproko Doctor's Wife Celebrates, Marks Wedding Anniversary With Celebrity Doctor: "My Love"
- The wife of popular medical influencer Aproko Doctor celebrated their wedding anniversary on social media after years of being together
- The wife, identified as Chef Amaka, shared multiple pictures alongside a lengthy post dedicated to her husband
- The couple marked a total of nine years together since the inception of their relationship, sparking reactions online
Chiamaka Nwakalor-Egemba, widely known as Chef Amaka, has taken to social media to celebrate her marriage with her husband, Dr Chinonso Egemba, popularly called Aproko Doctor.
The couple officially marked six years of marriage and nine years of being together as partners.
Aproko Doctor's wife celebrates wedding anniversary
Taking to her Facebook page on June 20, 2026, Chef Amaka shared several pictures of herself and her husband alongside a message detailing their journey. She emphasised how the popular doctor protects, provides, and pushes her to win in life.
She further described her husband using playful, romantic titles, thanking him for allowing her to be herself throughout their union.
In her post, Chef Amaka wrote in her Facebook post:
"Six Years with This Man
Basically nine years together and six Years Married
I married a man that understands me, values me, grooms me, loves me to pieces, protects me, provides…. I can go on and on. With you, it is as far as my eyes can see, With You, it is Us Against The World. It’s the way we push ourselves to win, how we stand in bitter days and times, how we look at ourselves and the world is silent, It is the way you love me, The way you fight for me, My Covering.
This Six years by your side is sweet. My sugar d@ddy, my personal ATM, My Security guard, My Lover, My teacher, My God Man, My priest, My Prophet, MY HUSBAND AND THE ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE❤️. Thank you for 6years of handling Your Tall Glass of Fine Wine (A height is your pride), Your Baby Girl with plenty drama😂. Thank you for allowing me to be me, a refined version of myself.
I love you Papi❤️. I love you pieces, I love you endlessly
Happy 6 to us💋"
Reactions as Aproko doctor's wife marks anniversary
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the wife's post below:
Chi Nualum Ogu said:
"Marrying this man is getting admission into university for a fresh course oo. Congratulations to you guys."
Prudence Ekanem said:
"How come he is your everything and personal doctor no dey the list
Abi is his profession a joke to you??
Cos me I done drink water taya😂😂😭😭
Bon anniversaire my love ones."
Nkechi Okonkwo Ike-Agwu said:
"Happy anniversary people! I hope this year is the year Nkechi and Emeka aka NK baby and mekus finally have some rest."
See the Facebook post here:
Aproko doctor mentions 4 silent cancer signs
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Aproko Doctor reacted to the reported death of actor Alexx Ekubo and used the moment to educate Nigerians about cancer awareness.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng