The wife of popular medical influencer Aproko Doctor celebrated their wedding anniversary on social media after years of being together

The wife, identified as Chef Amaka, shared multiple pictures alongside a lengthy post dedicated to her husband

The couple marked a total of nine years together since the inception of their relationship, sparking reactions online

Chiamaka Nwakalor-Egemba, widely known as Chef Amaka, has taken to social media to celebrate her marriage with her husband, Dr Chinonso Egemba, popularly called Aproko Doctor.

The couple officially marked six years of marriage and nine years of being together as partners.

Aproko doctor's wife celebrates and marks their wedding anniversary in style. Photo credit: Chef Amaka, Aproko Doctor/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Aproko Doctor's wife celebrates wedding anniversary

Taking to her Facebook page on June 20, 2026, Chef Amaka shared several pictures of herself and her husband alongside a message detailing their journey. She emphasised how the popular doctor protects, provides, and pushes her to win in life.

She further described her husband using playful, romantic titles, thanking him for allowing her to be herself throughout their union.

In her post, Chef Amaka wrote in her Facebook post:

"Six Years with This Man

Basically nine years together and six Years Married

I married a man that understands me, values me, grooms me, loves me to pieces, protects me, provides…. I can go on and on. With you, it is as far as my eyes can see, With You, it is Us Against The World. It’s the way we push ourselves to win, how we stand in bitter days and times, how we look at ourselves and the world is silent, It is the way you love me, The way you fight for me, My Covering.

This Six years by your side is sweet. My sugar d@ddy, my personal ATM, My Security guard, My Lover, My teacher, My God Man, My priest, My Prophet, MY HUSBAND AND THE ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE❤️. Thank you for 6years of handling Your Tall Glass of Fine Wine (A height is your pride), Your Baby Girl with plenty drama😂. Thank you for allowing me to be me, a refined version of myself.

I love you Papi❤️. I love you pieces, I love you endlessly

Happy 6 to us💋"

Reactions as Aproko doctor's wife marks anniversary

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the wife's post below:

Chi Nualum Ogu said:

"Marrying this man is getting admission into university for a fresh course oo. Congratulations to you guys."

Prudence Ekanem said:

"How come he is your everything and personal doctor no dey the list

Abi is his profession a joke to you??

Cos me I done drink water taya😂😂😭😭

Bon anniversaire my love ones."

Nkechi Okonkwo Ike-Agwu said:

"Happy anniversary people! I hope this year is the year Nkechi and Emeka aka NK baby and mekus finally have some rest."

See the Facebook post here:

Aproko doctor mentions 4 silent cancer signs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Aproko Doctor reacted to the reported death of actor Alexx Ekubo and used the moment to educate Nigerians about cancer awareness.

Source: Legit.ng