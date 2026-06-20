Otunba Emmanuel Fayose, younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, has called for the cancellation of the governorship election results in Afao-Ekiti, alleging irregularities and deliberate manipulation of votes in the community.

Speaking with The Nation at Iketun-Agba Ibera polling unit, Fayose, who is the ADC House of Representatives candidate for Ekiti Central, alleged that votes cast for the African Democratic Congress and other opposition parties were being invalidated in what he described as a biased and unacceptable electoral process.

Ekiti Decides: Fayose’s brother demands cancellation of Afao-Ekiti results, alleges manipulation. Credit: OtunbaFayose/x

Source: Twitter

He further claimed that supporters of the All Progressives Congress were deliberately voiding opposition votes after they had been cast, describing the situation as a form of electoral manipulation.

He added that there were also alleged cases of voter inducement across the area, insisting that the entire process in Afao-Ekiti had been compromised and should be cancelled outright.

Fayose stated, “Members and supporters of ADC voted; immediately they leave, then the APC people will put another thumbprint on it to void it. This is not fair.

The Afao-Ekiti election should be cancelled outright; it has been manipulated in their favour. There are massive inducements of voters everywhere.”

Source: Legit.ng