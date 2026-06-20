Breaking: Winner Emerges In ADC Candidate Bejide’s Ward in Ekiti Governorship Election
- The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, Ambassador Dare Bejide, has failed to win his polling unit and ward in the Ekiti state governorship election
- Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated ADC's Bejide in his polling unit and ward
- The incumbent governorship is battling with 13 other governorship candidates to reamin in office
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Ekiti State -Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has defeated the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, Ambassador Dare Bejide, in his polling unit and ward in the ongoing Ekiti State governorship election.
Bejide hails from Ward 2 in Ekiti South-West local government area of the state.
Oyebanji wins ADC candidate Bejide’s ward
APC's Oyebanji polled 140 votes, while Bejide scored 37 votes and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recorded 2 votes in Polling Unit 004, Ward 2
As reported by Vanguard, the outcome gave the APC an early advantage as collation of results continued across the state.
Result Summary – PU 004, Ward 2, Ekiti South-West LGA:
APC: 140 votes
ADC: 37 votes
PDP: 2 votes
Winner emerges from Oyebanji's polling unit
Recall that Governor Oyebanji secured a landslide victory in his polling unit in Ekiti state governorship election.
Oyebanji polled 326 votes for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at PU 03, Ward 06.
Other political parties lag significantly with minimal votes; ADP, ADC, and AAC combined only total 4 votes.
Fayose predicts winner of Ekiti governorship election
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose predicted an overwhelming victory for Governor Oyebanji in the ongoing election.
Ekiti State governorship election is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, with Oyebanji seeking re-election.
Fayose expressed confidence in Governor Oyebanji's success after casting his vote in Afao-Ekiti.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.