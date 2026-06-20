The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, Ambassador Dare Bejide, has failed to win his polling unit and ward in the Ekiti state governorship election

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated ADC's Bejide in his polling unit and ward

The incumbent governorship is battling with 13 other governorship candidates to reamin in office

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ekiti State -Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has defeated the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, Ambassador Dare Bejide, in his polling unit and ward in the ongoing Ekiti State governorship election.

Bejide hails from Ward 2 in Ekiti South-West local government area of the state.

Oyebanji wins ADC candidate Bejide’s ward

APC's Oyebanji polled 140 votes, while Bejide scored 37 votes and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recorded 2 votes in Polling Unit 004, Ward 2

As reported by Vanguard, the outcome gave the APC an early advantage as collation of results continued across the state.

Result Summary – PU 004, Ward 2, Ekiti South-West LGA:

APC: 140 votes

ADC: 37 votes

PDP: 2 votes

Winner emerges from Oyebanji's polling unit

Recall that Governor Oyebanji secured a landslide victory in his polling unit in Ekiti state governorship election.

Oyebanji polled 326 votes for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at PU 03, Ward 06.

Other political parties lag significantly with minimal votes; ADP, ADC, and AAC combined only total 4 votes.

Fayose predicts winner of Ekiti governorship election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose predicted an overwhelming victory for Governor Oyebanji in the ongoing election.

Ekiti State governorship election is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, with Oyebanji seeking re-election.

Fayose expressed confidence in Governor Oyebanji's success after casting his vote in Afao-Ekiti.

Source: Legit.ng