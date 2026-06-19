Emmanuel Obasi responded to Yul Edochie hours after the famous actor denied blocking him from seeing his children with Judy Austin

Obasi addressed Yul Edochie in a Facebook post, where he clarified that his former wife blocked all communication channels

The aggrieved father made a special request to Yul Edochie, sparking reactions from fans on social media

Nollywood actor Emmanuel Obasi, the former husband of actress Judy Austin, has replied to Yul Edochie after the latter denied stopping him from seeing his children.

Emmanuel Obasi’s response came hours after Yul Edochie dismissed the accusations and urged him to handle family matters privately.

Emmanuel Obasi addresses Yul Edochie’s statement and makes fresh appeal concerning his relationship with his children. Photo: mrobasie/yuledochie/judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie had earlier stated that he never prevented anyone from seeing their children, accusing Obasi of chasing clout and using his name for social media attention rather than resolving issues directly.

According to Yul, if Obasi truly wanted access to his children, he should reach out to Judy Austin since he has her number and the matter does not concern him.

Reacting to this, Emmanuel Obasi took to his Facebook page on June 19 to share his thoughts.

He acknowledged Edochie’s reputation but insisted that his own efforts to reconnect with his children had been blocked.

“Chief Yul Edochie, one thing for sure Edochie is a big name beyond Igbo land no doubt, but you can not beat a child and ask him not to cry.”

Emmanuel Obasi says he was ignored and blocked as he replies to Yul Edochie with a direct request about his children. Photo: mrobasie/yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Emmanuel Obasi explained that he had tried to warn and reach out but was ignored, claiming Judy blocked all his access to her.

"My aim is not to ridicule anyone, I reached out and warned but was ignored. She block all my access to her."

He stressed that his children are now grown and should be allowed to know the truth and reach out to him.

"My kids are now adults let her tell them the truth and allow them reach out to me.

He went further to appeal directly to Yul Edochie, asking him to use his position as head of the house to help restore the broken link between father and children.

Chief Yul Edochie, if truly you are in charge as head of the house help in building that bridge.”

Read Emmanuel Obasi's post below:

Fans praise Emmanuel Obasi's response

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users applauded the polite and intelligent manner of his response.

Rita Ogugua:

"Mr Obasi in as much as we are supporting you,he has done the noble thing,he can't force any of them to call you,reach out to them first he has his own issue to sort out too, try building a relationship with your kids, even if you go to court, you will be ask to go make peace first,may God give everyone of you understanding."

Eke Mma Mmirimma:

"Mr obasi is very intelligent..he might not go to the university but his olevel get grade abeg....I love this response very polite but carries weight 😂😂😂😂"

Dorc Ola Ola:

"See polite insult with cleared statement,simple and precise reply ( if you are in charge as a head ) this man is intelligent,you don't need to shout to make your speech known or heard ."

Nkechinyere Ani:

"This Obasi e, very intelligent man , he has thrown the ball back to him intelligently 👍👍"

Rita Edochie defends Emmanuel Obasi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie defended Emmanuel Obasi after he broke down in tears during a recent interview on the Honest Bunch podcast.

She explained that his emotional display resulted from years of severe frustration and intimidation regarding his denied access to the 3 children from his previous marriage.

The veteran actress clarified that Obasi often travelled to Enugu to see his kids, only to face continuous heartbreak when his former wife ignored him.

Source: Legit.ng