A Nigerian photographer in Arochukwu shared a rare video of Alexx Ekubo’s burial setup and shared what he observed

This comes days after family and friends gathered to mourn the late actor at a service of songs ceremony held in Lagos

After sharing a video from the venue of the actor’s burial in his hometown, many who saw the video shared their thoughts

A Nigerian photographer who saw a rare video of the arrangement made for the burial of Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, posted the picture online.

Nollywood fans were thrown into mourning when Alexx Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, after a battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

Alexx Ekubo: Man in Actor's Hometown Shares Rare Video of Setup For Burial, Sparks Reactions

Source: UGC

A service of songs was held in his honour on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Lagos, and plans are underway for his wake-keep and burial on the 17th and 18th of June at his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia State.

Man shares Alexx Ekubo's burial setup clip

On his Facebook page, Oga Yenne TV stated that he visited Arochukwu and was on the ground to bring live updates.

The post was captioned:

"We are live at the ancient town of Arochukwu for the burial of Alexx Ekubo happening tomorrow!"

Watch the Facebook video below:

Source: Legit.ng