An emotional loyalty message from a longtime supporter caught Davido’s attention and led to an unexpected response that quickly became a major talking point on social media

The singer not only promised a huge cash gift but also hinted at a future livestream, leaving many fans excited about what could happen next

Social media users flooded the internet with congratulatory messages as many praised Davido for rewarding loyalty and staying connected to his supporters

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has once again stirred excitement online after gifting a loyal fan and X influencer a staggering 15 million Naira.

The unexpected gesture quickly set social media buzzing, with fans praising the singer’s generosity and celebrating the influencer’s good fortune.

Davido surprises longtime supporter with N15 million after emotional declaration of loyalty, fans react online. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

The fan, who goes by the handle @abazwhyllzz, had earlier posted a heartfelt message declaring his devotion to Davido, stressing that his love for the artist was beyond any financial measure.

"My love for him is greater than any thing or any amount of money in this world. 001 till I dyeee"

Davido, clearly moved by the message, quoted the post and asked the influencer to send his account details, promising him a cash gift of N15 million.

"Send ur account abbaz 15 m for u love u"

The singer did not stop at the money. In another post, Davido revealed plans to connect further with the influencer by organising a livestream once he returns to Nigeria.

"Yo @davrel99 when I’m back we need stream with abbaz !! Book it 🕶️🤯"

The news spread quickly across X and other platforms, with many users congratulating @abazwhyllzz and applauding Davido for his open-handedness.

Check out Davido's posts below:

Netizens react to Davido's generosity

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users expressed shock and joy over the massive cash reward.

@sureoddsNg:

“Abazz don hammer 15 million just like that? Davido na 001 seh!”

@emmyspartan:

“15 Meter, omoooohhh June don set for Abazz”

@Meestar_Jay:

“15 METERS ? !! Wow !! This one sha loud , This ain't no giveaway , This is Take away ! Daaam !! Davido knows how to make a Boss like entry , He's loved by Nigerians cos makes him self close & available to people . Congrat @abazwhyllzz, it's well deserved . Your loyalty paid off”

@Kachi077:

“Grace no dey stress person at all.... We are so happy for you!..”

@Bonny_Boy11:

“Like play like play Abazz life is about to change forever. Imagine if we eventually have a president like Davido”

@chinedu199:

"Na ONLY 001 fit run am for you like this. . . That's why his 001 for a reason"

Social media buzzes as singer Davido promises to host a livestream with a dedicated supporter. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido clashes with praise singer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats superstar Davido and northern praise singer Dauda Kahutu caused a buzz with a heated exchange on social media.

The drama began on June 16, 2026, when Kahutu criticised Davido's actions at the 2026 FIFA Countdown Concert over the abducted schoolchildren in Oyo state.

The praise singer accused the musician of politicising insecurity and embarrassing President Bola Tinubu on an international stage.

Source: Legit.ng