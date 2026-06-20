Veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu has shared a blunt message about how men treat their wives

The 69-year-old actor believed actions taken in marriage today can return years later in unexpected ways

His short but powerful statement has reignited conversations about respect, loyalty, and growing old together

Nollywood veteran Chiwetalu Agu has once again captured attention online after sharing a thought-provoking message directed at married men.

The actor took to social media to issue a warning about the long-term consequences of mistreating one's spouse.

In a post shared on Instagram, Agu cautioned men against taking their wives for granted while they are still young and strong.

Chiwetalu Agu cautions men against taking their wives for granted while they are still young and strong. Photos: Chiwetalu Agu.

Source: Instagram

According to the veteran actor, the way a man treats his wife today may determine the kind of relationship he experiences in later years.

"The Wife You Are Mistreating Now You Are Young, Will Show You Shege In Your Old Age," he wrote

Recall that the veteran actor had joined the long list of prominent figures in the entertainment industry who have paid tribute to late actor Alexx Ekubo.

In a video shared via his Instagram page on Thursday, June 18, Chiwetalu, who expressed sadness over Ekubo’s passing, described his death as a painful loss to the film industry.

The veteran disclosed he is deeply saddened by the actor's death because he was talented, dedicated, and full of promise ahead of him.

“Rest in peace, Alexx Ekubo. I am deeply saddened by your passing. As a fellow actor and someone who has walked this path for many years, I know how much passion, sacrifice, and heart you poured into your craft,” he said.

Read the post here:

Reactions trail Chiwetalu Agu's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@de_incredible001 stated:

"Nothing last forever 😢but your legacy will last forever'

@henryjoe627 commented:

"Marry good woman e get why marry a girl that love you e get why ooo see it here ooooo find her oooo as I d look for my own kwa may God help me to find her"

@nancyamanda426 noted:

"You can just tell this man treated his wife like a queen when they were young and energetic, that is why he is being loved and well taken care of by his family,men should learn from this"

@theversatiletemi commented:

"Old people’s love dey always sweet my belle 😍; these are the ones that have probably been through all the seasons of life together & are still standing strong in love & commitment"

@layink2001

"Hope Papa no de do juju again! I always fear him acting to do people juju. Papa is such a classic actor. Best regard Sir"

Chiwetalu Agu says the way a man treats his wife today may determine the kind of relationship he experiences in later years. Photo: Chiwetalu Agu.

Source: Instagram

Chiwetalu Agu marks wife's birthday

Legit.ng had reported that veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu made a video for his wife on her birthday, and it surfaced online.

In the clip, the veteran actor thanked her for marrying him and not letting him give up on life as she marked her birthday.

He also shared the good things his wife had done for him over the years as they both shared kisses and hugs.

Source: Legit.ng