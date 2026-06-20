Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as “Igboho,” has threatened to eliminate kidnappers allegedly linked to members of the Fulani community in Nigeria

Igboho's stern warning follows a tragic incident involving the abduction and murder of a pregnant woman in Igboho, Oyo state

Igboho urged Fulani leaders to, without delay, curb kidnapping-for-ransom activities among their kinsmen

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Igboho, Oyo state - The former Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has threatened to wipe out kidnappers, terrorists, and those allegedly linked to them.

In a trending video seen by Legit.ng on Saturday, June 20, Igboho addressed some Fulani leaders, urging them to caution their kinsmen reportedly involved in kidnapping-for-ransom activities.

Igboho issues strong warning against kidnappers, urges Fulani leaders to rein in those allegedly involved in kidnapping-for-ransom activities. Photo credit: James Willoughby/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

Igboho threatens criminal groups extermination

Sunday Igboho spoke at the palace of the Onigboho of Igboho Kingdom, Oba John Oyetola Bolarinwa Olubiyi II (Ajagungbade I). Igboho community is in Oorelope Local Government Area of Oyo state.

He lamented a recent incident in his hometown, Igboho, where a pregnant woman was abducted and allegedly killed, along with the person who delivered ransom to the kidnappers, whom he claimed were of Fulani extraction.

Igboho said in the 2-minute, 41-second clip shared by Vanguard:

“…Yoruba Nation, you know I would not take it easy. I will storm your households and kill everyone I find there.

“You cannot be abducting people in our land and we allow the lawlessness to continue. This is my homeland; I am the only one known as Sunday Igboho. How would you have the audacity and mindlessness to kill the pregnant woman you abducted and the person that brought the ransom? Don’t you fear me? I won’t condone that in Igboho, my hometown!”

The trending video can be watched below via X:

Read more on Sunday Igboho

Gunmen kill passenger in Oyo attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that one person, Moshood Kayode, popularly known as Kay NEPA, was killed when gunmen attacked travellers in Oyo state, according to locals.

Sources exclusively told Legit.ng that a passenger vehicle was attacked during an assault along Igbeti-Kishi road in Irepo Local Government Area.

The attackers are suspected to be bandits, a term used locally to describe armed groups terrorising communities in several parts of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng