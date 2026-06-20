Breaking: Sunday Igboho Spits Fire, Threatens Deadly Action Against Kidnappers in Fresh Video
- Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as “Igboho,” has threatened to eliminate kidnappers allegedly linked to members of the Fulani community in Nigeria
- Igboho's stern warning follows a tragic incident involving the abduction and murder of a pregnant woman in Igboho, Oyo state
- Igboho urged Fulani leaders to, without delay, curb kidnapping-for-ransom activities among their kinsmen
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.
Igboho, Oyo state - The former Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has threatened to wipe out kidnappers, terrorists, and those allegedly linked to them.
In a trending video seen by Legit.ng on Saturday, June 20, Igboho addressed some Fulani leaders, urging them to caution their kinsmen reportedly involved in kidnapping-for-ransom activities.
Igboho threatens criminal groups extermination
Sunday Igboho spoke at the palace of the Onigboho of Igboho Kingdom, Oba John Oyetola Bolarinwa Olubiyi II (Ajagungbade I). Igboho community is in Oorelope Local Government Area of Oyo state.
He lamented a recent incident in his hometown, Igboho, where a pregnant woman was abducted and allegedly killed, along with the person who delivered ransom to the kidnappers, whom he claimed were of Fulani extraction.
Igboho said in the 2-minute, 41-second clip shared by Vanguard:
“…Yoruba Nation, you know I would not take it easy. I will storm your households and kill everyone I find there.
“You cannot be abducting people in our land and we allow the lawlessness to continue. This is my homeland; I am the only one known as Sunday Igboho. How would you have the audacity and mindlessness to kill the pregnant woman you abducted and the person that brought the ransom? Don’t you fear me? I won’t condone that in Igboho, my hometown!”
The trending video can be watched below via X:
Read more on Sunday Igboho
- Protest: Tension as Igboho issues fresh directive to Yorubas, alleges coup plot against Tinubu
- Deadline fixed as Igboho, Akintoye write Tinubu, demand Yoruba Nation's exit from Nigeria
- Police say Sunday Igboho’s alleged eviction ultimatum to herders in Oyo state complete falsehood
Gunmen kill passenger in Oyo attack
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that one person, Moshood Kayode, popularly known as Kay NEPA, was killed when gunmen attacked travellers in Oyo state, according to locals.
Sources exclusively told Legit.ng that a passenger vehicle was attacked during an assault along Igbeti-Kishi road in Irepo Local Government Area.
The attackers are suspected to be bandits, a term used locally to describe armed groups terrorising communities in several parts of Nigeria.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.