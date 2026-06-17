Videos showing preparation for Alexx Ekubo's wake keep at his hometown of Arochukwu in Abia state have surfaced on social media

A series of pictures showing the actor's last public appearance during his grandmother's burial have resurfaced online

The old pictures showing the now-deceased actor beaming with joy have left many emotional

Preparations are on the way for the wake keep of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo at his hometown in the Arochukwu area of Abia state.

Legit.ng had reported clips of some of Alexx's family and friends, including actor IK Ogbonna's arrival at Ekubo's family home.

Pictures of Alexx Ekubo's last public appearance in his hometown surface on social media. Credit: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo's last visit to his hometown

In a tribute to the late actor, an Instagram page, Arochukwu Mouthpiece, which is mainly focused on happenings in the actor's hometown, reshared old pictures from his last public appearance in Arochukwu in December 2022 for his grandmother Ezinne Mary Epsom Onyekwere (Nee Inyama)'s burial ceremony

"As we prepare to lay our son @alexxekubo to rest, our hearts remember when he made his last public appearance here in Arochukwu Ancient Kingdom. December 13th - 14th, 2022

"Alexx came home with family, friends, and well-wishers for the funeral ceremony and celebration of life of his beloved grandmother, Late Ezinne Mary Epsom Onyekwere (Nee Inyama). Her remains were brought home from Umuahia in a motorcade, and Alexx stood strong with the Onyekwere family of Amannagwu his (mother’s family) throughout the burial. He came to honor Mama. Today, Aro has come to honor him. From mourning a grandmother to being mourned by a nation. Life is truly a cycle. Rest well, nwanne m. You kept your bond with Aro till the end. Dia Ndoo 🤍,: the page wrote in a tribute.

Alexx Ekubo made a public appearance at his hometown in 2022 during his grandmother's burial. Credit: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a lady who saw Alexx Ekubo's corpse's release form mentioned who collected his remains.

Pictures of Alexx Ekubo's last appearance at his hometown are below.

A video of preparation for Alexx Ekubo's wake keep is below:

Reactions to Alexx Ekubo's hometown last public appearance

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

victoriainyama commented:

"Mama Nnuku's send off ......Mma Békèé.....l believe in After Life and l pray their paths meet again......Ike Fashion......Hmmmmmmm."

adannaeke wrote:

"Mama can you chase Alex back to life, we still need him here. Our heart is broken."

kintoresourcesltd said:

"Omo my heart is leaving me Kai just like that Omo ground Dey really enjoy whattttttttttttttttttttt."

interiors_by_kems wrote:

"heaven gain an angel.God please take care of our Alex for us,"

fabulousifyb_hair commented:

"Life is indeed a circle Rest Easy Ikebobo It’s been a Roller Coaster of Emotions since the announcement of your demise despite we ain’t related but I feel so down hesring your demise & stumbling any of your pictures/videos drops hot tears down my face."

Alexx Ekubo: Daddy Freeze under fire over comment

Legit.ng previously reported that drama trailed the recent service of songs held in honour of Alexx Ekubo, as another video of media personality Daddy Freeze recounting his experience and why he left the event surfaced online.

Daddy Freeze also slammed gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, claiming she turned the event into a concert. According to him, it was at this point that he got up and went home.

"Does Mercy Chinwo not have soft music? Do you not understand what a funeral is? They should have sung hymns," he said.

Source: Legit.ng