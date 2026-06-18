A video of Femi Otedola taking a stroll on the streets of London has surfaced online and quickly gone viral

In the clip, the billionaire businessman is seen in the company of a lady as they appear to be taking part in a morning exercise session

The video sparked a flurry of reactions from fans, many of whom were careful with their comments, jokingly citing concerns about potential lawsuits

Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola has been spotted in a viral video while walking on the streets of London.

The billionaire was not seen alone but was with a lady whom they were walking together.

Reactions trail video of Femi Otedola spotted on London street with mystery lady. Photo credit@femiotedola

Source: Instagram

They both appear to be taking a casual walk or exercising on the street, as they were seen engrossed in a conversation as they walked.

They both wore matching colours as the businessman had a sweater on his blue T-shirt.

Fans share observations about Femi Otedola

Reacting, many were cautious about what they would write about the businessman because of the lawsuit. However, they hailed him and asked him questions about the lady beside him.

They shared what they feel the lady is to him, as they called her different names, such as Femi Otedola's private personal assistant.

Femi Otedola's viral video with lady stirs reactions. Photo credit@femotedola

Source: Instagram

Some others also called her his business partner and potential business partner, and added that they were just having a casual conversation.

A few others even called him their father-in-law, daddy Florence, and papa Cuppy while wishing him well in his stroll with the lady.

This is not the first time that Femi Otedola will be seen on the streets of London taking a stroll, but most times, he is often seen all by himself.

A few months ago, the businessman was spotted riding a bicycle, and the video generated hot takes from fans. He replicated the video when he got back to Nigeria, as he was seen riding a bicycle on Lagos island and many had a lot to say about his action.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Femi Otedola's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the businessman ansd the lady as they were walking gently. Many shared their observations about him and the lady. Here are comments below:

@yagga reacted:

"OT, Him and his private personal assistant."

@investorbobby shared:

"Otedola with his business partner."

@therealtobe official said:

"No be my father inlaw be that? Papa Cuppy. He’s looking so strong and healthy."

@neoadejo wrote:

"Abroad is such a leveller. You could be casually walking past a billionaire and never even know it."

@abokon commented:

"Mr. Otedola strolling and having a civil conversation with a potential business partner.Abi make I say Otedola and Otele be that"

Femi Otedola's daughter shares gym plan

Legit.ng previously reported that DJ Cuppy stated that she would give the gym a lot of chances as she gave to her relationship.

The disc jockey stated this while making part of her New Year's plans known to her lovers on social media. Fans took to the comment section to react to the post because of what the disc jockey had been through in her relationship.

Source: Legit.ng