Billionaire Femi Otedola recently trended online over the pictures of his family home in Epe, Lagos state

The businessman had paid a visit to his 94-year-old mother and wife to former Lagos governor, Doja Otedola

The pictures have since captured attention as many shared comments about the ambiance, including the multiple frames of Jesus Christ

Nigerian billionaire and businessman Femi Otedola recently shared heartwarming pictures from his visit to his mother, Doja Otedola, online on Saturday, February 7.

Otedola's pictures also captured his cozy family home located in Epe, Lagos, with turquoise walls, religious frames, family portraits, and custom pillows printed with his mother's image, stirring up conversation online.

Billionaire Otedola poses for pictures with his mother as he visits family home in Epe. Credit: femiotedola

Source: Instagram

The businessman, who posed beside his mother, added in a caption: "Still Mummy’s pet … F.Ote."

Aside from being the mother of the billionaire, Lady Christine Doja Otedola is also the widow of former Lagos governor Michael Otedola.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that billionaire Femi Otedola increased his ownership in the financial holding company to 18.12%.

Details of the shareholding structure showed that Otedola directly owns 3.25 billion shares, representing a 7.31% stake in the company’s issued share capital.

Billionaire Otedola poses with his aged mother as he visits her. Credit: femiotedola

Source: Getty Images

He also holds an indirect interest of 4.8 billion shares, accounting for an additional 10.81% stake. This brings his total ownership to 18.12%, up from 11.8% at the end of the 2024 financial year.

The pictures Femi Otedola shared from his visit to his family home in Epe are below:

Comments about Otedola's family home

While some people praised the genuine bond, with comments celebrating the billionaire as a lifelong 'Mummy's boy,' others shared observations about multiple frames of Jesus in Otedola's family home.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

uzomamaka_amerndarl said:

"Awwwww she’s a devoted catholicOur Lady of perpetual help will keep interceding for MAMA and us."

Butcherlo_Cat9 commented:

"Why do our aged mothers in the Lord love to have those old frames of themselves or Jesus on the wall?"

EsumeAC said:

"Old parents with that Jesus picture is 5 and 6 especially mothers."

GloryDay24 commented:

"Mama might not even know her son is one of the richest men in Nigeria. May God keep her till she wishes. More blessings."

j_arthur305 commented:

"Look at home Mr Femi was raised,Jesus everywhere and you think he won't be rich.. The kind prayer way enter them."

emohstephen19 commented:

"Some billionaires post their mum every birthday like this. Others post new Benz every week and pretend their village people don't exist. We see everything sha."

Oritsefemmykoolkat. commented:

"One thing I like about old people, they always want there simple life z simple houses simple chairs and they just want to live the rest of there lives serving God...kudos to mama, and may the God lord grant her many more years in good health. Cheers."

Otedola sells total stake in Geregu

Legit.ng previously reported that Mr Otedola sold his controlling stake in Geregu Power Plc in a N1.088 trillion ($750 million) transaction financed by a consortium of banks led by Zenith Bank Plc.

Otedola sold his 95% equity interest, held through Amperion to MA’AM Energy Ltd, an Abuja-based integrated energy company.

The deal, worth over N1 trillion, effectively transfers control of Geregu Power from entities linked to Otedola to MA’AM Energy.

Source: Legit.ng