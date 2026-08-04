Davido traced his family's overseas education tradition back to his grandfather, who was a senator

The Afrobeats star disclosed that his parents, who have multicultural backgrounds, first met in London

Davido explained how growing up between Nigeria and the United States shaped his global music career

Afrobeats star Davido has opened up about a family tradition that stretches back further than most fans might expect, revealing that international education has been a cornerstone of his lineage for generations.

In a recent interview that quickly picked up traction on social media, the award-winning singer traced the practice to his grandfather, a former senator who made a deliberate choice to send his children overseas for schooling.

Davido makes surprising revelation about his family's overseas tradition. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido said his father was among them, completing his university education in Kentucky.

"My grandfather was a senator, and most of his children were sent to America for their education. My dad went to university in Kentucky," the singer said.

Davido's Multicultural Family Background

Beyond the education angle, Davido also shed light on the diverse roots within his own household. He revealed that his parents first crossed paths in London, a detail that speaks to the family's longstanding international connections.

His mother hailed from Edo State, while his father is Yoruba, with Igbo lineage on his grandmother's side. His mother later relocated to the United States to complete a master's degree, further cementing the family's ties to America.

Davido acknowledged that studying abroad is a familiar path for many wealthy African families, and one his own family has consistently followed across generations.

How Growing Up Abroad Shaped Davido's Career

Reflecting on a childhood split between Nigeria and the United States, Davido said the dual upbringing left a lasting imprint on him.

He credited that exposure with broadening his worldview in ways that ultimately fed into his music and his ability to connect with international audiences.

The singer said the experience contributed positively to both his personal growth and the global reach his career has achieved over the years.

Davido opens up on the family custom that only takes place outside Nigeria. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido reveals lavish monthly spending habits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeat star Davido disclosed he spends between $200,000 and $300,000 monthly on himself, excluding expenses for his wife, children, jewellery, and cars.

The singer explained that his spending varies depending on location, noting that life in the U.S. is quieter and less costly compared to when he is away from his family.

His revelation quickly went viral, sparking widespread reactions from fans about his extravagant lifestyle.

Source: Legit.ng