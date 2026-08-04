Pastor Titilayo Adewale, daughter of RCCG founder Pa Josiah Akindayomi, broke her silence over a statement falsely attributed to her

The viral post claimed Adewale criticised senior RCCG pastors for allegedly sidelining her late father's legacy

Adewale also addressed the subject of her father's legacy and offered words of support for General Overseer Pastor E.A. Adeboye

Pastor Titilayo Adewale, daughter of the late founder of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pa Josiah Olufemi Akindayomi, has publicly rejected a viral statement attributed to her that accused the church's leadership of neglecting her father's legacy.

In a statement posted to her Facebook page on Monday, August 4, Adewale said the circulating text, which claimed she had criticised senior RCCG pastors for not knowing who founded the church and called for greater efforts to honour her father's memory, did not come from her.

Pastor Titilayo Adewale has publicly denounced a viral statement misattributed to her about senior RCCG pastors. Photo credit: @rccghq

Source: Twitter

"My attention has been drawn to a statement attributed to me regarding The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A. Adeboye and the legacy of my father. I want to clarify that the statement attributed to me is not from me, either implicitly or explicitly," she wrote.

Adewale speaks on her father's legacy

Adewale pushed back firmly against the suggestion that her father would have desired public recognition through buildings or institutions bearing his name, Punch reported.

She described him as a man who showed little interest in earthly possessions and said it took considerable persuasion to even get him to own a property during his lifetime.

"He never believed in acquiring wealth or earthly possessions. It was a challenge to convince my father to own a building because he was not convinced of its value. If he was unwilling to own a personal residence, how could he or any child be bothered if his name is not associated with buildings or institutions? It doesn't add up," she said.

On the question of legacy, she said her father's true inheritance was the people he invested in, not physical structures.

"My father consistently believed in building people rather than merely constructing buildings," she noted.

Adewale added that any perceived slight over the absence of her father's image on church property was beside the point.

"For the record, Baba's image or no image on any edifice on earth is nothing compared to making Heaven with his full face being recognised," she said.

Adewale warns against discord

She argued that the viral reports were designed to stir division rather than raise any genuine concern about the church or its founding history.

"This news and similar ones are not about me, my father or even the leadership of the RCCG. Instead, they are intended to create unnecessary arguments and discord. Their purpose is to divert attention from the divine work being carried out and sow discord among us," she wrote.

Adewale called on those behind the false attribution to stop spreading misinformation and ended her statement by expressing full support for RCCG General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

"I pray for continued support and strength for Pastor E.A. Adeboye and his family. I pray that God will enhance the wisdom of the leadership of the RCCG. Wishing the RCCG family worldwide a successful convention. Shalom!" she said.

RCCG pastor faces sexual misconduct allegation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) opened an internal disciplinary process following sexual misconduct allegations that surfaced on social media against one of its prominent youth ministers, Adefolarin Fowosere, widely known as Pastor Ade Fire.

Fowosere, 22, previously served as the lead pastor of RCCG The Revival House, a congregation focused on teenagers and young adults, and also held the position of National Teens President within the church's teens ministry.

Source: Legit.ng