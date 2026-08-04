Jude Okoye responded on Instagram after Peter released the fifth part of his tell-all video series with new allegations

Peter claimed Jude threatened to shoot him during a dispute over the ownership and planned sale of a US property

Jude's brief response on his Instagram story sparked strong reactions from Nigerians who sided with the P-Square singer

Music executive Jude Okoye has broken his silence following the release of the fifth instalment in his younger brother Peter's ongoing tell-all video series.

In the latest video, Peter alleged that Jude threatened to shoot him during a heated disagreement over a property in the United States. According to Peter, the confrontation arose after he questioned plans to sell the property, raising concerns about its ownership.

Jude Okoye shares heartfelt prayers for brother Mr P during family controversy. Credit: @judeugenes, @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Rather than engage the claims head-on, Jude responded briefly via his Instagram story, choosing to hand the situation over to a higher authority.

"Oh wow! Now these, bro? Fine, it's ok. To the Almighty God I hand over everything. You will be in my prayers. Shalom," he wrote.

Jude's Earlier Response to Peter's Claims

This is not the first time Jude has been forced to address Peter's public accusations. When Peter released the third part of his series, he alleged that he discovered he had been quietly removed as a signatory to Northside Entertainment's bank account while attempting to obtain a company statement of account.

Peter described the move as a "pure betrayal" and questioned why his brothers would resort to stealing from him if money truly were not the issue.

In response to that instalment, Jude pushed back, accusing Peter of attempting to manipulate public opinion through social media while a legal case remains ongoing.

He insisted he would not be drawn into discussing matters currently before the courts, though he said he felt obliged to correct what he called false narratives.

See Jude Okoye's Instagram post addressing Mr P below:

Fans React to Jude's Instagram Story

Jude's latest response drew a flood of comments from Nigerians, many of whom were unconvinced by his spiritual tone.

@veevogee wrote:

"You're handing it over to God now because evidence Choke. Elder for nothing"

@fx.professor commented:

"Evidence don restrict him airflow"

@oluescape said:

"Case file plenty for God hand, make fans handle this one"

@_iampman reacted:

"After threatening to sh@@t him, you Dey hand over to God 😂"

@prankhottiee_paris wrote:

"You hand over to God or hand don catch you? Ev!l brother 😂"

@iamesthershie observed:

"How Jude take convince Paul against him own twin brother need to be studied"

Jude Okoye sends touching prayers to Mr P amid explosive allegations. Credit: @judeeugenes, @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Moment Jude Okoye, Rudeboy, left court

Legit.ng also reported that Jude Okoye was with Rudeboy as his N850m money laundering case was delayed.

EFCC slams Jude with seven-count charge over Ikoyi property, accusing him of acquiring a high-value Lagos property using suspicious funds from illegal sources.

Some netizens suggest Jude and Paul are siding against Peter, igniting fresh tension around the Okoye brothers.

Source: Legit.ng