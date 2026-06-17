A Nigerian lady shared a video of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's family members at his wake-keep in Abia State

The family of the deceased actor received his remains at the family residence ahead of his final burial

The burial ceremony of the late film star was scheduled to take place at the family compound after a funeral service

A Nigerian lady, Diamond Grace Nathan, has shared a video showing the family and loved ones of the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo during his wake-keep in his hometown.

The actor passed away on May 11, 2026, at 40 years old from kidney cancer. Following his passing, the Ekubo-Okwaraeke family finalised a multi-day funeral programme that commenced in Lagos before moving to Abia State.

A Nigerian lady shares a video of Alexx Ekubo's loved ones at the actor's hometown. Photo credit: Diamond Grace Nathan/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The remains of the movie star arrived in his hometown between June 15 and June 16, 2026. His grieving wife, Anwuli Amakom, alongside other family members, received the body ahead of the final rites.

Lady shares video of Alexx Ekubo's family

The wake-keep took place on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the family residence. The residence is located at 7 Ekubo-Okwaraeke Avenue, Aziukwukwa, Ujari Village, Arochukwu, Abia State.

Diamond Grace Nathan took to her Facebook page on the day of the wakekeeping to display the video of the gathering. The footage showed relatives and loved ones comforting one another during the event.

Nathan captioned the video saying: .

"May God comfort you all in these hard times as the remains of your loved one will be laid to rest."

Update on burial ceremony of Alexx Ekubo

The burial ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, June 18, 2026. The funeral service will be held at the Mary Slessor School Field in Amanagwu Village, Arochukwu.

Immediately after the field service, the interment will follow at the family compound.

Watch the emotional video below:

Lady shares photo of Alexx Ekubo's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared rare photos of Alexx Ekubo’s wife in his hometown amid plans for the actor’s burial.

Source: Legit.ng