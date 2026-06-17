Alexx Ekubo: Lady Pens Heartfelt Message, Shares Video of Actor's Loved Ones in His Hometown
- A Nigerian lady shared a video of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's family members at his wake-keep in Abia State
- The family of the deceased actor received his remains at the family residence ahead of his final burial
- The burial ceremony of the late film star was scheduled to take place at the family compound after a funeral service
A Nigerian lady, Diamond Grace Nathan, has shared a video showing the family and loved ones of the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo during his wake-keep in his hometown.
The actor passed away on May 11, 2026, at 40 years old from kidney cancer. Following his passing, the Ekubo-Okwaraeke family finalised a multi-day funeral programme that commenced in Lagos before moving to Abia State.
The remains of the movie star arrived in his hometown between June 15 and June 16, 2026. His grieving wife, Anwuli Amakom, alongside other family members, received the body ahead of the final rites.
Alexx Ekubo: Lady shares rare photos of actor’s wife in his hometown ahead of burial, pictures trend
Lady shares video of Alexx Ekubo's family
The wake-keep took place on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the family residence. The residence is located at 7 Ekubo-Okwaraeke Avenue, Aziukwukwa, Ujari Village, Arochukwu, Abia State.
Diamond Grace Nathan took to her Facebook page on the day of the wakekeeping to display the video of the gathering. The footage showed relatives and loved ones comforting one another during the event.
Nathan captioned the video saying: .
"May God comfort you all in these hard times as the remains of your loved one will be laid to rest."
Update on burial ceremony of Alexx Ekubo
The burial ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, June 18, 2026. The funeral service will be held at the Mary Slessor School Field in Amanagwu Village, Arochukwu.
Immediately after the field service, the interment will follow at the family compound.
Watch the emotional video below:
Lady shares photo of Alexx Ekubo's wife
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared rare photos of Alexx Ekubo’s wife in his hometown amid plans for the actor’s burial.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng