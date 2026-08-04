President Donald Trump-led United States issued 140,000 employment-based immigrant visas annually across five preference categories

E1 category highlights extraordinary ability, multinational managers, and distinguished researchers for immigration eligibility

E4 category facilitates special immigrants, including religious workers, interpreters, and certain foreign medical graduates

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.

Washington, USA - The United States (US) issues approximately 140,000 employment-based immigrant visas each fiscal year, which runs from October 1 to September 30.

These visas are divided into five preference categories for foreign workers. Eligible spouses and children may also accompany the principal applicant or join them later in the United States.

The US issues about 140,000 employment-based immigrant visas annually through preference categories for eligible foreign workers and their families. Photo credit: @Howodd69, @rovatelmedia, @nypost

Source: Twitter

US work visas for foreigners

Legit.ng highlights the five employment-based immigrant visa categories available to foreign workers:

1. E5 Immigrant Investors

The E5 category is for foreign investors who invest capital in new commercial enterprises in the United States.

These investments must create jobs as part of the programme's requirements.

2. US visa: E1 Priority Workers

This category covers three groups: people with extraordinary ability in fields such as science, arts, education, business or athletics; outstanding professors and researchers; and multinational managers or executives.

People with extraordinary ability do not need a specific job offer and can file their own Form I-140 petition, provided they are entering the US to continue working in their area of expertise. Outstanding professors and researchers generally need at least three years of teaching or research experience and an offer from a US institution. Multinational managers and executives must have worked for an overseas affiliate, parent, subsidiary or branch of the US employer in a managerial or executive capacity.

3. E3 Skilled, Professional and Other Workers

The E3 category covers three groups: skilled workers, professionals and other workers whose jobs require less than two years of training or experience.

Skilled workers must have jobs requiring at least two years of training or work experience, while professionals must have at least a bachelor’s degree or its foreign equivalent. Other workers are those capable of filling positions requiring less than two years of training or experience.

Applicants generally require an approved Form I-140 filed by their prospective employer, as well as labour certification approved by the Department of Labour.

4. Visa: Employment Second Preference

The E2 category is for professionals with advanced degrees and people with exceptional ability in the sciences, arts or business. Applicants generally need an approved labour certification and a job offer from a US employer.

However, applicants may seek a National Interest Waiver, which can remove the job-offer and labour-certification requirements if the exemption is considered to be in the national interest of the United States. Those who qualify can self-petition.

5. E4 Certain Special Immigrants

The E4 category is designed for certain special immigrants and includes a wide range of groups. These include broadcasters employed by the International Broadcasting Bureau, ministers of religion, certain former US government employees abroad, certain Iraqi and Afghan interpreters and translators, certain foreign medical graduates, special immigrant juveniles, certain religious workers and people who have served or are enlisted to serve in the US Armed Forces.

Unlike some other employment-based categories, labour certification is not required for the special immigrant subgroups listed under E4.

President Donald Trump-led US offers five employment-based immigrant visa categories for eligible foreign workers seeking permanent residency. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

The five employment-based immigrant visa categories are listed in full below:

Employment First Preference (E1) - Priority Workers and Persons of Extraordinary Ability Employment Second Preference (E2) - Advanced Degree Professionals and Persons of Exceptional Ability Employment Third Preference (E3) - Skilled, Professional and Other Workers Employment Fourth Preference (E4) - Certain Special Immigrants Employment Fifth Preference (E5) - Immigrant Investors

Benin gets UK visa centre

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VFS Global announced a new Premium Application Centre for UK visa applicants in Benin City, Edo state.

The centre operates once a month at Protea Hotel on Central Road, off Benin Sapele Road.

Applicants must book an appointment in advance before visiting the centre to submit their UK visa applications.

Source: Legit.ng