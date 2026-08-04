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FirstHoldCo Becomes Nigeria's Most Valuable Bank, Launches N1.4trn Share Sale
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FirstHoldCo Becomes Nigeria's Most Valuable Bank, Launches N1.4trn Share Sale

by  Pascal Oparada
3 min read
  • FirstHoldCo secured Central Bank of Nigeria approval to offer 10.4 billion shares worth N1.4 trillion to the public
  • CEO Olusegun Alebiosu said demand has been so strong he doubts the offering will remain open beyond one week
  • The capital raise follows a complex ownership battle that saw Barbican Capital offload its equity stake in the lender last year

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FirstHoldCo, the parent company of First Bank of Nigeria, has emerged as the country's most valuable financial institution, with a market capitalisation of N6.09 trillion, and is now seeking to raise N1.4 trillion through a public share offering approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The sale, which covers a block of 10.4 billion shares, opened to investors on Monday. Chief Executive Officer Olusegun Alebiosu said the level of interest in the offering had already exceeded expectations within hours of opening.

First Bank becomes Nigeria's most valuable Bank
First begins $1 billion share sale after emerging as Nigeria's most valuable bank Credit: Novatis
Source: Getty Images
"The sale is starting today, the reality here is that I am not sure it will stay more than one week based on the pressure we are getting," Alebiosu said.

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Background to the share offering

The sale brings to a close a drawn-out corporate dispute. Last year, Barbican Capital Ltd. sold off its large equity position in the lender during a period of leadership and ownership conflict.

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To prevent instability, FirstHoldCo moved a quarter of its total shares to RC Investment Management Ltd., which held the stake on a temporary basis while the company awaited regulatory clearance to sell the block to the general public.

According to a Bloomberg Report, the funds raised will serve a dual purpose: bolstering the capital base of the bank's core lending business and financing the holding company's push into insurance underwriting and financial technology services.

Markets react to the news

Investors welcomed the start of the sale with enthusiasm. FirstHoldCo shares rose 3.43 per cent to close at N134 at the end of Monday's trading session, reflecting broad confidence in the group's expansion plans.

First Bank becomes Nigeria's most valuable Bank
First Bank begins N1.4 trillion share sale after emerging as Nigeria's most valuable bank. Credit: PIUS EKPEI UTOMI/Stringer
Source: Getty Images

The N1.4 trillion ($1 billion) target marks one of the largest capital raises by a Nigerian financial institution in recent memory and signals FirstHoldCo's ambition to diversify well beyond traditional banking.

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20 Nigerian companies now worth over $1bn

Legit.ng earlier reported that at least 20 companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) have crossed the $1 billion market capitalisation mark, as a sustained rally in equities continues to lift valuations across multiple sectors in 2026.

The figures are based on closing share prices and the official exchange rate of N1,362.20 to the dollar, both recorded on Monday, July 28, 2026.

Legit.ng analysis showed that telecommunications, banking, cement, consumer goods, energy, and hospitality companies all feature among the companies that have made it into the billion-dollar club.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Pascal Oparada avatar

Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
CBN - Central Bank Of NigeriaFirst Bank
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