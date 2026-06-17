Videos have started emerging as colleagues, friends, and family members prepare for the burial of Alexx Ekubo in Arochukwu

In one of the videos making the rounds online, his body was taken from the morgue, with a convoy accompanying it to his hometown

A procession was seen ahead of the vehicle conveying the actor's body to his hometown for his funeral rites

Preparation is underway to bury the late actor, Alexx Ekubo, in his hometown, Arochukwu in Abia State.

A few days ago, the late actor's best friend, IK Ogbonna, was seen in the company of Vintage as they made preparations for his funeral rites.

Reactions as video of Alexx Ekubo's body leaving the morgue for Arochukwu trends. Photo credit@alexxekubo/@arockukwumouthpiece

Source: Instagram

In one of the videos making the rounds, Deyemi Okanlawon and some others were seen at the morgue to receive his body and transport it to his hometown.

Funeral rites specialist Ebony is reportedly in charge of handling the body, which was placed in a white vehicle that conveyed it to Arochukwu. A convoy led the vehicle to the hometown, where it was received by a procession upon arrival.

Family and colleagues form procession to welcome body

In another video, family, friends, and colleagues were seen wearing black T-shirts with his picture boldly printed on them.

They formed a procession, and some women were seen carrying his pictures as they walked ahead of the convoy conveying his body to Arochukwu.

Alexx Ekubo's body seen leaving the morgue for Arochukwu. Photo credit@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The convoy carrying the remains of the actor moved through the road to Arochukwu as onlookers watched in tears.

Fans react to Alexx Ekubo’s convoy

Reacting, many were moved to tears after seeing the videos. They asked questions and spoke glowingly about the late actor.

A few people shared how they have been grieving nonstop since the final rites began a few days ago. They also commented on how the late actor’s best friend, IK Ogbonna, has lost significant weight since his passing.

Recall that the road leading to Alexx Ekubo’s hometown in Arochukwu was recently repaired in preparation for his funeral.

Videos of the construction work and before-and-after images of the road have stirred reactions among fans.

Here is the video below:

What fans said about Alexx Ekubo

Here are reactions below:

@officialure shared:

"My body just started shaking. It’s really happening."

@henriettaanthony75 reacted:

"I just wish our tears will bring him and my late parents back to life."

@ada_papaya__ commented:

"The internet will be so sad tonight, can’t even help it kaiii."

@nenye_preshie wrote:

"I.K slimmed down drastically."

@billionaire_cheta said:

"May God give us friends like ikogbonna, yomicasual and Vintage."

@ina.__offical wrote:

"Alex even if I never met you in person but I'm so heart broken o it's hurts if I'm going through this kind of pay I can imagine what your wife your family and friends are going through omo I have never cried like this for a stranger o."

@chilaxynora reacted:

"Vintage and Ikechukwu are really the true Frd of Alex , they re just."

Last video of Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alex Ekubo was spotted in a video making the rounds on social media after he took a break from the app.

In the clip, he was seen playing with some children and asked a little girl to give him her room. Many expressed concern after seeing his new look in the video and discussed what might be wrong with the actor.

Source: Legit.ng