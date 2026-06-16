Mercy Aigbe has broken her silence after she came under fire for attending CEO Luminee's baby shower

Recall that a viral video captured the Nollywood actress alongside her colleague Eniola Ajao at the event

Amid the criticism, Aigbe celebrated Luminee, sharing pictures of her while leaving out Baba Ijesha's viral photos

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mercy Aigbe has penned a congratulatory message to stylist Abiodun Folashade, popularly known as CEO Luminee, on the birth of her baby boy, whom she had with comic actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha.

On Tuesday, June 16, 2026, Aigbe, via her official Instagram page, extended a heartwarming message to the new mum, writing,

Mercy Aigbe extends congratulatory message to CEO Luminee. Credit: realmercyaigbe/ceolumineeofficial

Source: Instagram

"Big Congratulations to my darling @ceolumineeofficial on the arrival of her bundle of joy !!!! Ayo Abaratintin Olorun a wo, a dasi fun wa," she wrote.

The actress' message was accompanied by pictures of Luminee and her newborn. Aigbe, however, left out pictures of the father, Baba Ijesha.

Her social media post comes after she was criticised on social media for attending designer Luminee’s baby shower.

Legit.ng reported that following news of her child’s birth, videos from the stylist's surprise baby shower surfaced online. According to reports, Luminee was thrown a surprise baby shower, with actresses Mercy Aigbe and Eniola Ajao among the guests at the event.

Mercy’s presence at the shower despite Ijesha’s scandal saw some netizens express disappointment in her.

Reacting, one Memnefer on X wrote,

“You really can’t predict the internet, to be honest. One minute, everything is quiet; the next, there is chaos that leaves you in shock. Mercy Aigbe actually went to Luminee’s baby shower. I’m disappointed."

Reactions as Mercy Aigbe celebrates Luminee, leaves out Baba Ijesha. Credit: realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Mercy Aigbe's social media post celebrating CEO Luminee is below:

Reactions as Mercy Aigbe celebrates Luminee

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

crowntully32 commented:

"Congratulations to her and her man. hope your friend no go block you like this."

olajideodunayoruth said:

"I don’t understand why people are angry at someone joy. Me I am genuinely happy for baba ijesha that he can rise above all he went through. Congratulations to this family keep rising higher than all your haters."

m.r.o.b.a.l.o.l.u.w.a commented:

"You sef no fit post the man! This social media Ehen ! But you gats post the woman becauae na your person."

iyabeezevents reacted:

"Your bundle of joy is causing enemies to cry.... Gbogbo eni to ba dide si idunu re tabi ile re, ki iku ojiji ko wa won ri.... Your home is blessed. Your life will continue to experience new chapter."

premium_qualityfoods said:

"You for post the man and the woman. Even if na hardened criminal, you will see Nigerians there."

kokolee01 commented:

"Anybody that comes her to insult or curse sis mercy . E ni SE ori re. E ma shofo ni . No be wetin dem feed una una dey feast on. Ke koshi lo."

stardomcakes said:

"You people sef? She shouldn't celebrate her friend?"

Baba Ijesha throws jabs

Legit.ng previously reported that Baba Ijesha sparked reactions due to his subtle jab at critics and betrayers during his photo session with his wife and stylist, CEO Luminee.

The video showed a heavily pregnant Luminee kneeling before Baba Ijesha, who could be heard chanting in the Yoruba language while eulogising the stylist.

His comment also ignited reactions, with many netizens clapping back at him.

Source: Legit.ng