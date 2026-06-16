Popular Nigerian marriage counsellor Pastor Bisi Adewale shared a fresh perspective on a husband's primary responsibility in marriage

The cleric explained to his congregation during a recent Christian program what a man’s first duty in marriage is, noting that it is not to love his wife

The marriage counsellor's marital advice sparked mixed reactions online as social media users debated his words

Pastor Bisi Adewale, a well-known Nigerian marriage counsellor, has told Christian men that their first responsibility in marriage is not to love their wives but to act as the priest and spiritual head of the family.

He stressed that a man must begin by building a strong and steady relationship with God, which then becomes the foundation for genuine love, care and provision at home.

Speaking at a recent Christian programme, Pastor Adewale explained that without spiritual leadership, love in marriage can easily turn selfish and demanding.

Pastor Bisi Adewale stirs online debates after he advises men to focus on spiritual leadership rather than romance. Photo: bisiadewale

Source: Instagram

The pastor warned that men who try to love their wives without first loving God may end up hurting them deeply.

“All men in the house, please listen to this. The first duty of a man in marriage is not to provide. The first duty of a man in marriage is not to love his wife. The first duty of a man in marriage is to be a priest of the family.”

The clergyman added that love without God quickly becomes destructive, as it lacks the guidance of righteousness.

“It is not about loving your wife. If you love your wife without loving God, very soon you will be wicked to that woman because you won’t even know how to love her, because your love will be selfish love, demanding love. Very soon you are going to hurt her deeply.”

Quoting scripture, Adewale reminded his audience that the Bible teaches believers to seek God first, after which every other thing, including marriage, will be added.

"That's why the Bible says, seek ye first the kingdom of God and his words and his righteousness, and everything Every other thing shall be added. Marriage is other thing to be added."

Watch the video below:

Netizens debate Pastor Bisi Adewale's marital advice

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

The pastor's statement sparked varying opinions among internet users on social media.

@Shittu2050:

"Where is the Lie. Many lack knowledge nd understanding because all u dwell in is the flesh and it’s vanity. God first in everything, ur wife can stil leave u bt God will never. In fact if u love God first, u will certainly love ur wife right and beautifully."

@Iam_D_JAI:

"You being a priest as a man or husband isn't to "love" the wife.... Its for you to stay in your throne... Not to love a woman... If she isn't aligned as a woman or be a wife in submission, alignment and devotion... You can "move on" even if married... Its just a beautiful paradox"

@Abikebikelalala:

"Lol. Doesnt the bible say love your wife as i have loved the church? Pastor came with his own interpretation. Pastor does not know what love is. If you truly love someone, you wont be selfish or hurt that person."

@AmgbapuRut69274:

"We get to hear different versions everyday. Which one do we actually follow? This discredits what the Bible says about men loving their wives. Contradictory teachings can be somewhat confusing. There is no one voice anymore."

Internet users share mixed reactions as Pastor Bisi Adewale warns married men against loving their partners without building a bond with God. Photo: bisiadewale

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy speaks on her relationships

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy spoke about her love life and the lessons she learned from dating over the years.

The daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola revealed that she once dated a man who appeared more interested in meeting her father than building a genuine connection with her.

The entertainer stated that she now desires a man who works a regular 9-to-5 job and stays away from social media attention.

Source: Legit.ng